In the first installment of this series, we examined Simone Puorto’s philosophical framing of artificial intelligence in hospitality, exploring how the industry must prepare for a future where intelligence is embedded not just within the enterprise, but within the traveler. We concluded by asking what happens when those two forms of intelligence begin negotiating with one another. Zoltan Istvan’s contribution to the 2026 Hotel Yearbook: Technology Edition takes this trajectory to its absolute, and perhaps most unsettling, extreme. He asks a question that renders the previous debates about AI negotiation almost quaint: What happens to the hospitality industry when the guest is no longer human?

Istvan is not a casual provocateur. Before becoming one of the world’s most prominent transhumanists, speaking at the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, and the UK Parliament. Istvan was also a National Geographic journalist who interviewed witches in Bolivia, filmed wars in Pakistan, survived pirate attacks off Yemen, and literally invented the sport of volcano boarding in Vanuatu. He has traveled to 108 countries, holds a graduate degree from Oxford focused on artificial intelligence, and has a chip in his hand that opens doors and pays for groceries. When a man with that résumé publishes an essay titled “The PostHuman Traveler: Redefining the Guest,” it is worth taking seriously.

Istvan challenges the industry to look beyond its most basic, unexamined assumption: that its guests will remain biological mammals requiring sleep, food, and physical shelter. His central idea is that the very definition of the “guest experience” is about to become obsolete. He maps a near-future where life extension drugs eliminate aging, plant DNA allows for photosynthesis, and cranial implants allow the brain to download the experience of a top-tier hotel directly. He posits a hospitality industry that must eventually cater to cyborgs, digital avatars, autonomous AI entities, and perhaps even hyper-intelligent synthetic creatures. Current estimates suggest there are already 10-20 billion IoT devices connected to the internet. By 2030, this is projected to reach 50-75 billion devices. If even 1-5% of these devices are powered by autonomous AI agents capable of economic transactions, that creates 500 million to 3.75 billion AI entities with purchasing power. The global hospitality industry currently serves approximately 1.5-2 billion human travelers annually. Within a decade, the number of AI ‘travelers’ could equal or exceed human travelers by a factor of 2:1 to 5:1. The question is not whether AI entities will demand hospitality service, it is whether the industry will recognize them as customers before competitors do.

The strength of Istvan’s contribution lies in its grounding in capital. He is not describing science fiction; he is describing balance sheets. He notes that the longevity industry, which was worth a few billion dollars fifteen years ago, is now estimated by Bank of America at half a trillion dollars, backed by billionaires like Bezos, Zuckerberg, and Thiel. He points to the billions Meta and Musk are spending on virtual and neural interfaces. Istvan correctly identifies that the trajectories of capital are already building the infrastructure for the post-human traveler. The industry, he argues, would be wise to position itself to capture this emerging market rather than resisting it. That represents a 10,000-15,000% increase in just 15 years, a compound annual growth rate of 35-40%. For context, the entire global hospitality industry is currently valued at approximately $4-5 trillion. If longevity continues growing at this rate, it will rival the hospitality sector itself within 10-15 years, meaning the ‘guests’ seeking life extension will command economic power equivalent to the entire hotel industry they’re checking into.

Still, it is precisely at the boundary of Istvan’s thesis that the most critical questions emerge. His analysis is brilliant at mapping the technological and biological transformations of the guest. But it stops abruptly at the threshold of the political economy of those transformations. He asks how hotels will accommodate AI entities or uploaded consciousnesses, but he does not ask who owns the infrastructure that makes those entities possible. When Istvan describes downloading the experience of a luxury hotel directly into the brain via a cranial implant, he frames it as the ultimate convenience, or hospitality without overhead. But look closely at what is actually being described. A human being, with a chip in their skull, paying a corporation for the privilege of experiencing a simulated reality that the same corporation designs, maintains, and controls. The overhead has not been eliminated; it has simply been relocated from the physical world to the digital one, where the monopoly is absolute. You no longer need a building, but you absolutely need the subscription.

This is the pattern that runs beneath the transhumanist forecast. The data centers that will host uploaded consciousnesses require the massive, reliable electricity we analyzed in our broader work on the new energy architecture. The semiconductor fabrication plants that will produce the neural chips occupy the same strategic category as the oil refineries of the twentieth century. The post-human future Istvan describes is not a departure from the current geopolitical and economic order, but a logical extension of it, pushed one layer deeper into the human body.

In our first installment, we explored how the industry is moving from a “search economy” to a “trust economy,” where the ultimate competitive advantage is earning the confidence of the intelligent systems acting on behalf of the guest. Istvan’s essay forces us to ask what happens when the guest is no longer a biological entity capable of trust, but a digital one that can be owned. If the twentieth century was defined by the enclosure of land and resources, and the early twenty-first century by the enclosure of data and attention, the post-human hospitality industry Istvan envisions represents the final enclosure: the enclosure of experience and consciousness itself.

The next question, therefore, is not simply how hotels will adapt to the post-human traveler. It is whether the future of hospitality will be a landscape of liberated consciousness or a closed loop where the mind itself is just another billable service. The map Istvan has drawn is fascinating, but it is up to us to ask where the boundaries of that map are actually drawn, and who holds the deed to the territory.

About This Series Mapping Hospitality’s AI Future is an exploration of the ideas shaping hospitality’s technological frontier. Each installment identifies the question an author is asking, the contribution they make to the field, the boundaries of their thesis, and the next question their work naturally invites. Our purpose is not to critique individual contributors but to understand the emerging intellectual landscape—and to explore where it may lead next.