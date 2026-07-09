For digital nomads, reliable internet can make or break a destination. Greece continues to offer an attractive lifestyle, but a new global study suggests there’s still room for improvement in staying connected.

According to the 2026 Internet Connectivity Index by travel eSIM provider Saily, Greece ranks 30th worldwide for overall internet connectivity, slipping two places from last year’s 28th position.

The index evaluated 97 countries across four equally weighted categories:

Cybersecurity

Internet quality

Affordability

Internet freedom

Strong Security, Mixed Performance

The good news for remote workers is that Greece performs exceptionally well in cybersecurity, ranking 13th globally. For freelancers, entrepreneurs, and digital nomads handling sensitive client information, that’s a reassuring advantage.

The less encouraging news lies elsewhere.

Greece ranks:

44th for internet quality

for internet quality 71st for affordability, reflecting relatively expensive mobile data

for affordability, reflecting relatively expensive mobile data 39th for internet freedom

The combination places the country firmly in the middle of the global rankings despite its excellent security credentials.

What This Means for Remote Workers

For most digital nomads based in cities like Heraklion, Chania, Athens, or Thessaloniki, internet access is generally reliable enough for everyday work, video calls, and cloud collaboration. However, those planning to spend extended periods in smaller villages or on remote islands should expect greater variation in connection quality.

The report also highlights mobile data pricing as one of Greece’s weakest points, making planning for local SIM or eSIM use more important for longer stays.

Europe Continues to Lead

Europe dominates the global rankings, claiming 13 of the top 15 positions.

The highest-ranked countries are:

Estonia Lithuania Denmark Portugal France

One of the biggest surprises is Moldova, which jumped from outside the top 60 into eighth place after significant improvements in internet freedom.

Practical Tips for Travelers

The report recommends several habits for staying connected safely while traveling:

Use a trusted hotel or airport Wi-Fi and activate a VPN after connecting.

Switch to mobile data when accessing banking or other sensitive accounts.

Consider an eSIM from a reputable provider instead of expensive roaming plans.

Download maps, playlists, and travel information before heading to areas with weaker coverage.

Check whether any apps or online services are restricted before arriving at your destination.

For digital nomads, Greece remains an appealing base thanks to its climate, culture, and growing remote work community. But while cybersecurity is among the world’s best, faster connections and more affordable mobile data would make the country even more competitive as a long-term destination for location-independent professionals.