Connexus Unveils ‘ConnexAI’ Suite

Connexus (formerly Swire Travel) is updating its identity and launching a new AI-driven digital suite.

The “Connex” ecosystem includes ConnexBook (booking), ConnexSVC (workflow automation/customer service), and ConnexIQ (data/intelligence).

Founded in 1948 as Swire Travel, Connexus has spent nearly eight decades operating in the travel sector. Now, the Hong Kong-based agency is attempting to bridge the gap between its long-standing heritage and the modern demand for automated travel management. The company has introduced its “ConnexAI” suite, positioning itself as a hybrid provider that claims to offer the best of both worlds: digital efficiency and live, human support.

The New ‘ConnexAI’ Digital Ecosystem

Connexus is moving away from purely transaction-based models to focus on “travel management.” The new suite is designed to centralize the corporate travel experience:

ConnexBook: An enhanced online booking engine aimed at streamlining the reservation process.

An enhanced online booking engine aimed at streamlining the reservation process. ConnexSVC: A workflow automation system meant to integrate customer service and tracking.

A workflow automation system meant to integrate customer service and tracking. ConnexIQ: A business intelligence platform intended to turn operational travel data into management insights.

Managing Director Simon Hague frames the shift as a reaction to modern corporate needs, noting that companies are increasingly tired of basic, chatbot-only service. “Organisations require greater flexibility, convenience, and customisation,” Hague says. “They also need access to 24-hour support from a live specialist, not just a chatbot.”

While the branding is fresh, the underlying promise remains traditional: a combination of technology and consultant oversight. Whether the move to AI-powered insights will actually “reshape” business travel—or simply make standard reporting faster—remains to be seen. For now, the move signals that even the most established agencies in the region are feeling the pressure to package their services under the AI banner to stay relevant in a tech-first market.