Coast Guard Cracks Down on Passenger and Tourist Ships

660 inspections completed

34 violations found

28 ships barred from sailing

The Coast Guard is stepping up inspections of Greek passenger and tourist ships, including ferries and day trip boats. They’re making sure ships meet all safety standards and protect the marine environment.

Coast Guard officials have meticulously inspected all scheduled ships across Greece. They want to ensure that every vessel complies with its seaworthiness certificates.

Strict Enforcement Measures

These efforts align with the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy’s overall goal of ensuring passenger and crew safety and safeguarding the sea.

Out of 660 checks completed by July 22 (404 on tourist ships and 256 on ferries), 34 violations were found. Most issues were related to maritime equipment, fire safety, pollution prevention, and cargo handling.

Inspectors barred 28 ships from sailing until they fixed the identified problems. This represents 4.2% of all inspections. Additionally, 23 fines have already been issued, and administrative reviews are underway.

Extra checks continue for ships that report damage or receive complaints. The Coast Guard remains vigilant to maintain high safety standards.