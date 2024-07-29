Free Concerts: Balkan Fuego Trio Brings Melody to Crete

Free concerts on July 31, August 1, and August 3

A unique blend of traditional Balkan music with jazz and flamenco

Experience the enchanting sounds of kavali, kanun, and guitar

Watch talented musicians Vladimir Dindiryakov, Eleanna Pitsikaki, and Dennis Merz live

Concert Schedule and Locations

The Balkan Fuego Trio returns to Crete for three spellbinding performances organized by the Region of Crete.

July 31, 21:00 : Archaeological site of Kazarma in Sitia – Free Entry

August 1, 21:00 : Old Elementary School of Archanes – Free Entry

August 3, 21:00: Gate of Bethlehem in Heraklion – Free Entry

A Musical Journey Through the Balkan Landscape

This trio features the rich textures of Vladimir Dindiryakov on the kavali, Eleanna Pitsikaki from Crete on the kanun, and Dennis Merz on the guitar. Their music traverses the diverse regions of the Balkans, blending traditional tunes with jazzy grooves and flamenco flair.

With a deep connection to their roots and an innovative approach to composition, the Balkan Fuego Trio’s concerts are an unmatched opportunity to witness the fusion of heritage and modern influences. Enjoy an evening filled with distinct and vibrant sounds that promise to transport the audience through a musical journey across the Balkans.