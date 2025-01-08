Water Management Plan in Hersonissos Approved by Municipal Council

The Municipal Council of Hersonissos unanimously passed an advanced water management plan designed to tackle drought and manage limited resources. This initiative has been submitted to the Ministry of Environment and Energy for assessment and funding. Mayor Zacharias Doxastakis presented the collaborative proposals developed by the Municipality and DEYAH (Water and Sewerage Company of Hersonissos), emphasizing the urgency of addressing water scarcity, saying, “Everyone must take this issue seriously as the climate crisis is unfolding with dramatic consequences.”

Plan Highlights:

Strategic use of the Aposelemis Dam to enhance water supply across critical regions.

Plans to increase reservoir capacity and improve water transport channels by sealing them.

Unified water management for Crete, including constructing an island-wide pipeline to balance regional supply.

Enhanced collaboration with local authorities for long-term resource sustainability.

Tackling the Climate Crisis Through Action

Recognizing the stark impact of climate change on water reserves, the Municipal Council committed to comprehensive actions. This plan, crafted jointly with DEYAH, includes 15 specific initiatives aimed at increasing water availability and improving its distribution:

Optimizing Usage of the Aposelemis Dam: A key project designed to supply water for 30 years across northern Crete. Expansion work is underway to boost the reservoir’s capacity and efficiency. Integrated Water Pipeline for Crete: A new pipeline under construction, stretching from Chania to Sitia, aligns with the broader road infrastructure project (BOAK). Utilizing Water from the Almyros River: Plans include transporting freshwater from the river to the Aposelemis reservoir via new pipelines. Building Additional Pipelines: Constructing state-of-the-art pipelines between Malia and the water treatment facility at Aposelemis. These projects ensure improved flow and efficiency. Hotel Initiatives: Treated wastewater will address irrigation needs for hotels while they implement water-saving technologies. Desalination was identified as the last-resort option.

Additional measures involve replacing aging water networks and expanding newer ones to prevent losses. One key area of focus is the Thripti-Episkopi-Kokkini Chani pipeline system, which is crucial to ensuring water reaches high-demand zones.

A Vision Shared Across Crete

The importance of unified water management for the island was central to the discussions. Proposals for standardizing resources were raised, including a single pipeline from one end of Crete to the other. A Dutch consultancy, HVA, is currently developing a master plan for managing water island-wide. Its findings will shape future interventions.

The Mayor highlighted the shared responsibility of municipal water providers, stating, “We need close cooperation and decisive action to maximize resources effectively.”

Forward-Thinking Solutions for the Future

The Council also emphasized renewable energy systems (RES) and sought government support to incorporate green technology into water management projects. This aligns with the Ministry’s funding initiatives to build infrastructure that supports long-term goals.

Looking ahead, Mayor Doxastakis voiced optimism about countering the effects of dry periods. “This challenging year showed what we are capable of,” he said. “With focused planning, we can adapt to whatever the future holds.”

The session concluded with an array of discussions focused on reducing water waste and increasing availability. Clear priorities were set: upgrading infrastructure, managing demand rationally, and preparing for the ongoing realities of climate change.

Tourists and residents alike will benefit from these measures, ensuring that Hersonissos remains a sustainable destination for years to come.