PSTF Will Spotlight Mediterranean Cruise Tourism Challenges

Event Date: May 6-7, 2025

May 6-7, 2025 Location: Heraklion, Crete – a key Mediterranean cruise hub

Heraklion, Crete – a key Mediterranean cruise hub Focus: Development of sustainable cruise tourism and finding new port destinations

Development of sustainable cruise tourism and finding new port destinations Key Topics: Sustainability, infrastructure, innovation, and evolving guest experiences

The Scene Is Set: Heraklion Hosts the 8th Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum

The bustling city of Heraklion, Crete, will welcome the 8th Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum (PSTF) on May 6-7, 2025. Known for its rich cultural heritage and thriving port, Heraklion is a fitting choice for this leading cruise tourism event. The conference will be held at the “Mikis Theodorakis” Conference Center and will gather industry leaders from across the globe to tackle current challenges and explore future opportunities in Mediterranean cruise tourism.

This year’s theme, “The Mediterranean: Urgent Need for Popular Ports and Destinations,” highlights the critical demand for sustainable and innovative practices as cruise traffic surges. With Mediterranean tourism evolving, the forum addresses crucial topics like over-tourism, sustainability, and infrastructure improvements while promoting partnerships across the sector.

Why It Matters

The cruise industry is bouncing back stronger than ever.

Economic Impact in 2023: $168.6 billion globally, up 9% from 2019 Passenger Growth: 31.7M cruised in 2023 (+7% from 2019) Estimated 32M passengers in 2024 Projected to hit 39.4M by 2027

$168.6 billion globally, up 9% from 2019

Despite this optimistic outlook, cruise tourism faces criticism for contributing to overcrowding in popular hubs like Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Amsterdam, and Santorini. Many over-visited destinations blame cruise traffic for straining local infrastructure.

Industry Leaders Speak Out

Theodore Vokos, CEO of Posidonia Exhibitions S.A., stressed the need for the cruise sector to redefine its growth strategies. “Over-tourism is a real challenge,” he said, urging the industry to focus on more sustainable port planning and itinerary management. He also pointed out that the Mediterranean remains one of the most dynamic global cruise regions.

As cruise lines plan itineraries, emerging destinations hold the potential to reshape overcrowded routes. Vokos emphasized that the region must capitalize on its unique flexibility in adjusting scheduled stops, particularly in Eastern Mediterranean ports.

MedCruise President Theodora Riga shared similar thoughts, advocating for early solutions to these challenges. She highlighted the importance of pairing increased cruise activity with sustainable practices to ensure mutual benefits for destinations and the industry. MedCruise collaborates with cruise lines, policymakers, and ports to lead sustainable growth initiatives.

Spotlight on Heraklion’s Role

Heraklion’s port stands ready to play a vital role in the Mediterranean cruise circuit. Minas Papadakis, CEO of Heraklion Port Authority, detailed ongoing investments to meet industry demands. These upgrades include state-of-the-art facilities, expanded berthing capacity, and a commitment to greening operations. Papadakis emphasized that Crete can accommodate increased cruise activity thanks to its infrastructure and future developments like the 2027 opening of a new international airport in Heraklion.

While over-tourism remains a concern for some Mediterranean hotspots, Papadakis pointed out the untapped potential of lesser-visited areas. He stressed the importance of positioning Crete as a sustainable alternative.

The cruise sector has also made a significant local impact:

Economic Benefit (2023-2024): €60.2M from cruise-related activities

€60.2M from cruise-related activities Jobs Created: 521

What’s on the Agenda

The two-day forum will dive into emerging trends, solutions to ongoing issues, and sustainable growth strategies for cruise tourism. Discussions will feature industry experts from organizations like the International Cruise Lines Association (CLIA), MedCruise, and leading cruise lines.

Key topics include:

Practical ideas for tackling environmental challenges through green solutions

Adapting tourism strategies to meet changing guest expectations

Upgrading port infrastructure to welcome future demand adequately

Investments in new port projects and efficient berth allocation systems

Attendees can also explore a diverse exhibition space, where industry professionals and destination representatives will collaborate and share innovative ideas to shape the future of Mediterranean cruise tourism.

Supporting Sustainable Impact

The 8th Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum enjoys broad backing from a range of sponsors:

Lead Sponsor: Heraklion Port Authority

Heraklion Port Authority Gold Sponsor: Organization for the Management of Cultural Resources

Organization for the Management of Cultural Resources Silver Sponsor: Piraeus Port Authority

Piraeus Port Authority Bronze Sponsors: Celestyal Cruises, the upcoming Heraklion International Airport, and Kyvernitis Travel Group

Celestyal Cruises, the upcoming Heraklion International Airport, and Kyvernitis Travel Group Additional Support: Thessaloniki Port Authority and SKYexpress Airlines

The forum operates under the patronage of Greece’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Island Policy and the Ministry of Tourism, with support from the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, CLIA, MedCruise, and the Hellenic Cruise Shipowners & Associated Members.