Hersonissos Municipality Advocates Integrated Water Management in Crete

The Mayor of Hersonissos, Zacharias Doxastakis, has officially shared the Integrated Water Management Program for Crete with relevant ministries and stakeholders. This comprehensive plan focuses on combating water scarcity, an increasingly critical issue due to prolonged droughts and climate pressures.

In his communication, the mayor emphasized the need for robust planning and dedicated resources, urging collaboration at all levels of government and beyond. He stated, “Water management isn’t just an environmental issue, it’s a vital component of regional sustainability and growth.”

The Need for Action

Crete faces significant water challenges, mainly due to its role as a central tourism hub. With Hersonissos bearing a substantial portion of these demands, ensuring a consistent water supply is essential to maintain and expand the area’s economic and environmental well-being. Problems like dwindling surface and groundwater quality call for immediate action and long-term planning.

Key Considerations Outlined in the Mayor’s Letter:

Hersonissos is heavily reliant on sustainable water resources to support its tourism-driven economy.

The existing infrastructure, including the Aposelemi Dam and related systems, requires enhancement to meet future demand.

Adopting water-saving measures and proper enforcement of national and EU regulations is paramount.

Proposed Solutions in the Water Management Program

The Hersonissos Water Management Program outlines detailed measures for ensuring water resource sustainability. These include:

Optimization of the Aposelemi Dam System: Expanding reservoir capacity and repairing canals to reduce water loss. Current systems provide an annual output of approximately 20.9 million cubic meters but require upgrades to maintain efficiency. Island-Wide Infrastructure: Proposing a unified water pipeline to connect Chania and Sitia in tandem with Crete’s highway development (VOAK). This project aligns with a master plan devised by Dutch consultancy HVA. Utilizing River Resources: Transporting fresh water from the Almyros River to the Aposelemi reservoir through new pipelines. Modernizing Existing Systems: Building a 16-kilometre pipeline connecting Hersonissos and Malia to the Aposelemi treatment plant to address leakage issues in outdated pipes. Joint Management Efforts: Including municipal water utilities from Heraklion, Hersonissos, and Agios Nikolaos in key decision-making processes for the Aposelemi Dam operations. Expansion of Water Networks: Replacement and expansion of primary and secondary water supply pipelines. Exploration of Resources: Licensing and funding new groundwater wells based on existing studies. Rethinking Usage: Reusing treated wastewater for irrigation needs in tourist properties and promoting rainwater harvesting. Energy-Water Links: Exploring renewable energy projects to reduce the high cost of water extraction from deep aquifers. Drought Contingency Plans: Ensuring desalination remains a last-resort option, relying solely on renewable energy.

Alternatives and Local Efforts

Alongside the main strategy, Hersonissos prepares backup plans to mitigate immediate risks. For instance, the municipality requested lower water volumes from Aposelemi last year while maintaining adequate supply levels through careful planning and infrastructure adjustments.

Additionally, Professor Apostolos Alexopoulos from the National Technical University of Athens collaborated with local officials to survey and identify promising locations for new groundwater wells. These efforts include preliminary approval for test drilling in the Potamia region.

The program’s extensive proposals have been submitted for government review, seeking funding from the Environmental and Energy Ministry. The estimated cost of €250 million aims to secure updated infrastructure and scale up solutions over the next decade.

With proper investments and collaboration, Hersonissos is on track to effectively manage the next water crisis, even if future rainfall levels remain disappointing. As the Mayor concluded, “While we’ve prepared for the unexpected, we urgently need a long-term approach grounded in sustainable and comprehensive water management.”

