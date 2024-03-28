Visitors to Six Archaeological Sites in Greece to Have Immediate Access to First Aid and Medical Care During the Upcoming Tourist Season

During the forthcoming summer tourism season, six important archaeological sites around Greece will have emergency ambulance services and permanent medical professionals on duty to protect tourists’ safety and well-being. The Organization for the Management and Development of Cultural Resources (ODAP) is leading this important project to give travellers visiting these historic treasures immediate access to first aid and medical care.



It is critical that medical personnel be present at these historically significant locations. Archaeological excavations can include hazardous conditions, steep inclines, and uneven terrain that might cause accidents or medical crises. Because qualified medical personnel are on hand, tourists can explore these amazing places with confidence, knowing that they can get help right away if something unexpected happens.

The famous Acropolis in Athens, the historic Olympia Olympic grounds, the fabled citadel of Mycenae, the Oracle of Delphi, the magnificent palace of Knossos on the island of Crete, and the magnificent Lindos Acropolis on Rhodes are the sites that are expected to gain from this crucial service. Millions of tourists visit these historical wonders every year, so medical help is essential to ensuring that everyone has a fun and safe experience.



ODAP will choose one to six contractors to supply these essential medical services through a competitive procedure. The budget is €2 million, including VAT. Bids must be submitted by April 10th so that this important project can be implemented before the busiest travel season of the summer begins.

