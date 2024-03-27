Warning: Crete Air Quality Dangerous for People at Risk

Public health authorities in Crete are informing residents about the rise in PM10 particulate matter levels caused by dust coming from the Sahara Desert.

The Sahara Desert is a significant contributor of mineral dust to our planet, generating approximately 2×108 tons per year.

According to data collected by the “SCHEDIA” network, which is operated by the Region of Crete, University of Crete, and Polytechnic of Crete, it is anticipated that on March 27th and 28th, there will be higher-than-normal levels of PM10 particles exceeding 50 µg/m³ throughout the island, with a particular focus on the western regions.



The SCHEDIA network diligently tracks the progress of this phenomenon. The health service will provide updated guidance in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s circular No. Prot: D1(d)/Gp. 10655 “Recommendations for Public Health Protection from Smog Incidents” once predictions regarding excessive suspended particulate matter levels (PM10) are finalized.

Recommendations and measures will be provided based on the estimated 24-hour particulate matter concentration levels, ensuring the protection of public health from potential smog-related effects.

24 hoursASO concentration (mg/m 3 ) Recommendations for people at increased risk Recommendations in the general population 51-75 Adults with respiratory problems, adult heart patients and children with respiratory problems should limit any vigorous physical exercise, especially if it is done outdoors. None 76-100 People with respiratory problems or heart disease and children should limit any intense physical activity, especially if it is done outdoors.• People with asthma may need more frequent inhalations of the reliever medicine.• People over 65 should limit their physical activity. Anyone who experiences eye irritation or coughs, nasal congestion, or throat discomfort should limit physical activity, especially outdoors. 101-150 24 hours concentration (mg/m 3 ) Each person should limit physical exercise especially if they feel eye discomfort or experience a cough, nasal congestion or throat discomfort >150 Each person should limit physical exercise, especially if they feel eye discomfort or experience a cough, nasal congestion or throat discomfort Every person is advised to avoid any physical exercise outdoors and to limit the time spent outdoors especially in areas with increased traffic.



