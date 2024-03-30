Crete Sports News in Short: March 2024

Several key events in sports across Crete focused sharply on the island’s teams and athletes. The following news reflects sporting news from March 2024.

The 11th High School of Heraklion’s girls volleyball team (below) placed 3rd overall in the recent Panhellenic School Volleyball Championship held in Paphos. The girls lost a heartbreaker in the semi-final, 3-2, to the Hellenic College of Thessaloniki after a tie-breaker.

In girls’ water polo action in A2 from the Heraklion pool, OFI defeated Nirea Chalindreau 12-11, with 6 goals from rising star Solanaki. OFI Coach Kostas Fitsanakis commented after the match that his team might have won more easily had they not been missing so many team members.

Photo by Ο.Φ.Η. Ερασιτέχνης

In other Crete sports news, the Region of Crete, the Municipality of Chania, the Associatino of Health Runners of Chania, and OCEANMAN Greece just announced an international call for competitors for the Marathon of Crete and OCEANMAN Greece, to be held in Chania this year.

Coming up on Sunday April 7th, the Association of Parents, Guardians and Friends of People with Autism of Rethymno, under the auspices of the Regional Unit of Rethymno and the support of the Municipality of Rethymno, have organized for World Autism Awareness Day, 4 races at Agnostou Stratiotis Square, for athletes, non-athletes and children. For more information and registration, readers should visit here.