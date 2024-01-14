Viking®Announces Three Itineraries Exploring China in 2024 Aboard Viking Yi Dun

Viking® has unveiled three groundbreaking itineraries that promise an extraordinary exploration of China for its guests: ranging from 10 to 20 days, these new voyages will showcase the allure of iconic cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. Each itinerary will also feature a captivating domestic sailing along China’s coast, revealing seldom-seen destinations and ports accessible exclusively to Viking—an unprecedented opportunity for international travellers.

Operating from September to November, the voyages will be hosted aboard the Viking Yi Dun, previously known as the Viking Sun, a sister ship renowned for its award-winning design and service, consistent with all other ocean vessels in Viking’s fleet.

The Chinese-flagged Viking Yi Dun will mark the first time a ship dedicated specifically to the foreign market will conduct domestic sailings in China. Guests can anticipate The Viking Way® of exploration, offering immersive encounters that acquaint them with China’s people, history, and culture. The three new China voyages are:

Wonders of China— 20 days; Beijing roundtrip — This comprehensive 20-day cruise tour itinerary delivers China’s main highlights. Guests can meet a Tibetan family at their home, walk on the Great Wall and see the Terra Cotta Warriors. Additionally, guests experience the scenic coast of Dongtou and have opportunities to explore Gulangyu Island in Xiamen, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Shenzhen, a UNESCO city of design.

— This comprehensive 20-day cruise tour itinerary delivers China’s main highlights. Guests can meet a Tibetan family at their home, walk on the Great Wall and see the Terra Cotta Warriors. Additionally, guests experience the scenic coast of Dongtou and have opportunities to explore Gulangyu Island in Xiamen, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Shenzhen, a UNESCO city of design. Classic China & the Coast — 15 days; Beijing, Xian – Hong Kong (Shenzhen) — This voyage combines the experiences of Viking’s 10-day China Discovery voyage with the opportunity to see the Great Wall, the Forbidden City, the Terra Cotta Warriors and other iconic landmarks. While sailing China’s coastline, guests can experience a phenomenal diversity in languages, cultures and cuisines.

— This voyage combines the experiences of Viking’s 10-day China Discovery voyage with the opportunity to see the Great Wall, the Forbidden City, the Terra Cotta Warriors and other iconic landmarks. While sailing China’s coastline, guests can experience a phenomenal diversity in languages, cultures and cuisines. China Discovery— 10 days; Shanghai – Hong Kong (Shenzhen) — This 10-day itinerary allows guests to experience the Buddhist shrines of Zhoushan and the cliffs of Dongtou, follow the steps of 19th-century European diplomats on Gulangyu Island in Xiamen or try Cantonese dim sum in Shenzhen.

Embark on a maritime adventure with Viking’s Discover More sale, available to North American travellers until January 31, 2024. This exclusive offer includes complimentary international airfare, special fares, a minimal $25 deposit, and additional savings for new and returning guests. Delight in the allure of all-inclusive river, ocean, and expedition voyages, including the captivating new coastal China itineraries. Availability for 2024 departures is limited, so seize this opportunity now. For more details, reach out to Viking at 1-855-8-VIKING (1-855-884-5464) or consult a trusted travel advisor.