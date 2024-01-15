Announcing the 3rd Pancretan Career Day in the Hotel Units of Crete

For the third consecutive year, the Pancretan Association of Hotel Managers and the Region of Crete are joining forces to present the “3rd Pancretan Career Day in the Hotel Units of Crete.”

This highly anticipated event is scheduled for January 18, from 10:00 to 18:00, at Aquila Atlantis Hotel in Heraklion. Subsequently, on January 24, from 10:00 to 18:00, the event will be hosted at the charming Akali Hotel in Chania.

Approximately 100 hotels hailing from various corners of Crete are set to partake in the event, with roughly 80 stemming from the prefecture of Heraklion.

January 18, from 10:00 to 18:00, at Aquila Atlantis Hotel in Heraklion. and January 24, from 10:00 to 18:00 at the Akali Hotel in Chania.

Approximately 100 hotels hailing from various corners of Crete are set to partake in the event, with roughly 80 stemming from the prefecture of Heraklion.

Prospective participants include individuals with prior experience in hotel management and those seeking to embark on a new career within this domain, provided they submit their applications promptly. Furthermore, students from tourism schools looking to undertake internships are also encouraged to join the proceedings.

Although the primary objective of the career day is to facilitate direct engagement between hotels and individuals aspiring to work within them, irrespective of their prior knowledge or experience, it also endeavours to acquaint attendees with the available job openings, working conditions, and future prospects, while affording them the opportunity to interact with hotel executives.

Historical precedent attests to numerous individuals securing their first hotel jobs through such career fairs. Prospective participants are urged to take advantage of this opportunity. More information is available on the official website of the Pancretan Association of Hotel Managers.

Hotel Staff Crisis in Crete

In the race to fill the numerous vacant positions within the hotels of Crete, hoteliers and industry executives are fully engaged as the countdown to the commencement of the tourist season looms. This year, the tourist season will begin earlier, aligning with the Catholic Easter on March 31, which serves as a pivotal time marker for the opening of the initial hotels, signifying the commencement of this year’s tourism period.

Anticipated to surpass the previous year, industry experts project a more prosperous season, with an expected influx of tourists. George Sfakianakis, the chairman of the Pancretan Hotel Managers Association, has reported highly favourable pre-bookings and a notable increase in tourist interest for Crete, particularly from countries such as Germany, England, and France, exceeding 5%.

Despite concerted efforts, Sfakianakis reports that 5% to 10% of hotel positions remain unfilled during the peak tourist season, with a particular shortage in roles such as maids, cooks, receptionists, and service staff. The attempt to recruit hotel staff, primarily unskilled individuals from third countries, has yet to produce the anticipated outcomes.

Estimates from industry insiders, while lacking precise data, suggest approximately 6,000 job openings in the island’s hotels. These vacancies will be filled through upcoming recruitment efforts, including the 3rd Pancretan Career Day in the Hotel Units of Crete.