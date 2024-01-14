Tartu: 2024 European Capital of Culture

Three European cities will share the spotlight as the 2024 European Capital of Culture, but only one is in Eastern Europe: Estonia’s Tartu. The other two cities are Austria’s Bad Ischl and Norway’s Bodø.

Throughout the upcoming year, many events will unfold, illuminating the historical and cultural legacy of Estonia’s second-largest city and the broader region of South Estonia. The time is ripe for a visit, as Tartu has garnered recognition from National Geographic Traveller, which has deemed it one of the 30 most captivating destinations to explore in 2024!

As befits the enduringly esteemed Estonian and current European Capital of Culture, Tartu boasts a bountiful cultural tapestry. A diverse array of over 300 events is slated to unfold over the year.

The overarching theme underpinning Tartu’s 2024 cultural agenda, The Art of Survival, assumes heightened relevance today. This central concept revolves around three key facets pertaining to the impact of art on the future of Europe — a sustainable culture underscored by genuine human connections, resilient communities, and essential survival skills.

Tartu with Earth, Humanity, Europe, and the Universe

Tartu With Earth imparts knowledge and guidance on embracing a more eco-conscious lifestyle, not only through the creation and enjoyment of artistic endeavours but also in the daily urban milieu, the establishment and upkeep of residences and gardens, and in the selection of sustenance and attire.

Tartu With Humanity endeavours to reinstate confidence and assurance in human intimacy and close connections through intergenerational instruction and collaborative creation.

Tartu With Europe endeavours to instil the European aspect of Tartu 2024 in the hearts and minds of every individual in Tartu and Southern Estonia while simultaneously bringing awareness to Europe of our incorporation into its multifaceted identity with our indigenous languages and traditions.

Tartu With Universe showcases how futuristic artistic depictions have influenced research and development, consequently evolving into or on the verge of becoming a commonplace reality. However, the arts also underscore the dangers of swift changes to human consciousness and the challenge of preserving our humanity.

Tartu 2024 Program Highlights

Here are the best options for exploring the wild during Tartu 2024:

Monthly Togetherness Hikes for Couples: Immerse yourselves in the captivating beauty of South Estonia’s hiking trails while fortifying the bond with your beloved partner.

4-5 May: Koidukoor / Dawn Chorus Event: Delight in a multi-day affair featuring enchanting listening tours, a mesmerising sound camp, and a global live streaming of the melodious symphony of the Estonian landscape at daybreak. Join us virtually should you be unable to partake in person.

22 May: Full Moon Canoe Trip: Set off on a riveting and romantic torchlit canoe expedition under the shimmering glow of the full moon.

5-15 June: Arts of Survival Creative Nature Festival: Unearth the myriad forms of life surrounding us, contemplate the intricate connections between nature and culture, and revel in artistic creations inspired by the natural world. Engage in the conference titled “Traces of Extinction: Species Loss, Solastalgia, and Semiotics of Recovery,” savour a concert intertwining music, word art, and birdsong, and partake in a nature observation marathon.

29 June: Japanese Forest Bathing Experience: Enhance your physical and mental well-being as you traverse nature under expert guidance, engaging all five senses.

31 August: The Hidden Treasures of Lake Ähijärv: Journey to the resplendent Karula National Park to angle like a local, master the art of crafting delectable meals, sample local delicacies, and partake in an array of other activities at this extraordinary event.

Explore the complete Tartu 2024 programme to discover an occasion that aligns with your interests.