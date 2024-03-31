Argophilia

For the love of the journey.

UK Travelers Click Jet2.com for Crete Getaways

- March 31st, 2024 12:04 pm

Jet2 Airlines has flights to Crete on the cheap

According to our travel trends indicators this morning, UK tourists are headed to Crete island via Jet2-Airline April getaways on the cheap. Checking the airline’s various airports/prices, Europe’s most popular vacation destination is a bit over 4 hours away, and packages are dirt cheap.  

Checking out Jet2.com this morning, we ran across some great deals for UK travellers visiting Crete’s wonders. As a “for instance,” a one-way flight from London Stanstead to Heraklion, Crete, costs as little as £135 per person. From Manchester, the price drops to £96 pp, and from East Midlands, the fare is a super low £61 quid

The main pool at NIKO Seaside Resort MGallery – Photo from the resort

To save even more, as much as £60pp on all holidays, all travellers need to do is sign up with a free myJet2 account at Jet2.com. Some holiday stays include (our pick) the fantastic, award-winning NIKO Seaside Resort MGallery adults-only hideaway right on Mirabello Bay in Agios Nikolaos (£864pp/7 nights). The entire holiday price for two travellers is only £1,728. 

Of course, there are countless offers, whether you are looking for flights or complete holidays with rental cars, etc. Jet2 Airline offers flights to 14 Greece destinations from as low as £48 one-way (Corfu). 

About Iorgos Pappas

Iorgos Pappas is Argophilia's travel and lifestyle co-editor and reporter. He has lived in cities like Paris, Amsterdam, and Budapest, and has accumulated most of his frequent flier miles from trips to and from Belgium.

