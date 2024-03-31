Unifi Aviation Promises 500 Refugee Jobs by 2027

Unifi Aviation implemented a refugee hiring program in 2021 and already has over 200 refugees working in airport operations across multiple states in the US.

In recent news, the company has committed to employing 500 refugees over the next three years. This pledge was announced at the second annual TENT US Business Summit on Refugees, which Pfizer hosted at its global headquarters in New York City on March 26.

We have operations in 200 locations in the U.S., and TENT helps us build relationships with resettlement agencies around the country, so we can make sure refugee communities know when and where we are hiring. It’s been a great partnership. We’re proud that Unifi’s growth over the last five years has led us to a place where we can make such a strong, important pledge of employing 500 more refugees. Akshay Loomba, Vice President of Talent Acquisition

The company is making progress towards achieving that goal, as evidenced by the overwhelming response of over 120 applicants at a refugee hiring event in Houston on March 28.

Unifi, the largest aviation services company in the United States, has already hired over 200 refugees at its operations in Seattle, Atlanta, Houston, and Minneapolis. In 2023, the company brought on board a seasoned professional with firsthand experience in overcoming challenges to join the corporate recruitment team in Atlanta. This addition strengthens the company’s commitment to refugee employment and ensures that Unifi’s HR team understands the unique obstacles these employees face and how to provide adequate support.