Trip.com and Capital A Berhad Form Strategic Partnership

Trip.com Group and Capital A Berhad, the parent company of AirAsia, have announced a strategic partnership that will involve collaboration across various business lines covering flights, accommodations, attractions and tickets, car-hailing, and payments.

This will further enhance the already successful strategic partnership that was initially announced in 2020, strengthening the ongoing relationship between the parties involved. Both companies will collaborate to enhance AirAsia’s reach and range of offerings using Trip.com Group’s innovative solutions, including merchandising and the Virtual Interline product.

We have a strong and long-standing relationship with Capital A, and the signing of this strategic partnership marks another important milestone in our ongoing journey to grow and strengthen the tourism industry. It is also an affirmation of the positive outcomes we have seen since we signed our initial agreement in 2020. At Trip.com Group, we continually improve our processes and customer experiences, and we are excited to leverage this competency as we work with Capital A to empower our users and enhance their travel experience. Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer, Trip.com Group

With this partnership, both organizations will collaborate to enhance service quality and improve the products provided to customers. This will involve close cooperation between Trip.com Group and AirAsia’s customer service teams. Additionally, TripLink will offer AirAsia Aviation Group convenient payment solutions. This will generate additional value for both organizations, allowing AirAsia to improve cost efficiencies and deliver greater value to its customers.