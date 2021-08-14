U.S. Embassy in Greece Issues Level 4 Travel Warning

Pin 0 Shares

U.S. Mission Greece, August 13, 2021: The U.S. Department of State has reassessed and reissued the Travel Advisory for Greece, raising it to Level 4 – Do Not Travel. This Travel Advisory was updated based primarily on the science-based Travel Health Notice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The U.S. Embassy has received increasing inquiries from U.S. citizens regarding positive COVID-19 tests, Greek quarantine requirements, and documents required to return to the United States following a positive COVID-19 test.

The Greek Government has provided guidance and FAQs for travelers on a number of topics related to COVID-19 prevention and travel at the Travel.gov.gr and greecehealthfirst.gr websites, as well as the Visit Greece App developed by the Greek National Tourism Organization. The information provided below is drawn from those official sources, as well as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more information, the U.S. Embassy Greece site here answers many common questions and offers help.