Crete Tops Kayak’s 2021 “Best Islands in Europe” List

Crete has been put at the top of Kayak’s “Best Islands of Europe” ranking. The incredible island paradise was chosen for its affordable prices, perfect weather, and extraordinary sandy beaches.

According to Kayak, Crete and other islands were scrutinized according to things like accessibility, things to do, prices, whether or not they are child-friendly, and weather. The award-winning travel site also chose the best of the best according to Covid-19 safety, and for overall sustainability, according to the announcement.

In all, some 70 islands were chosen, and then sub-divided into these categories, making for a total of 19 factors. The islands with the best scores ranked high across a range of factors.

Crete made the top of the new list because of weather conditions, reasonable prices for accommodations, restaurants, and the costs of local food and transport. The island also ranked high for the total number of sustainable beaches, according to Kayak.

Other Greek islands ranked high including Kefalonia, Kos, Rhodes, Samos, and Zakynthos, to name a few. Tenerife and Cyprus placed in positions 2 and 3 respectively on the comprehensive list.