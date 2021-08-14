Still More Incredible Crete Instagram Magic From 2021

Pin 0 Shares

The coronavirus has us all scared, tired, unsure, and on the edge of madness to be honest. But, hey! If we humans are anything, we’re adaptable, right? This summer has been roller coaster, but Incredible Crete has a way of taking care of you, as my dear friend Minas Liapakis always says. Now’s a good time to share some more of the best Instagram shares from the land once known as Keftiu.

User lareeva is in the spirit of Crete, seen her diving into every Cretan’s second favorite passtime. The Cretan Diet, famous around the world, has some surprising facets we’d love to show you.

Travel expert Irina Dalianska gets it, the blueness of Incredible Crete, that is. The thing I love most about this island are the incredible contrasts. One is the feeling of awe in seeing aquamarine waters so clear and full of life, right beside the stark hardness of this mountainous island once the home of the fantastic Minoans.

Crete is the Earth’s pillar of crazy and freedom. If you’ve never stayed here a month or two, you cannot understand how this magic island cradles your unspoken dreams, and rocks them into being. The gestures of Olga Stepanova below and in her timeline, echo those of every friend we’ve welcomed here over the years. And yes, Ramilya and Dmitry, you are the poster kids of recless abandon on Crete. (Inside joke)

Did you ever swim off Falasarna Beach? You must. Once a fabulous Minoan port city (probably), this picturesque stretch of perfect sand and sea is my favorite in the off-season. Erika, who seems to be visiting our amazing island, now has first-hand experience. Seems she found Balos, Elafonisi, and Chania as well.

Remember the most beautiful place you ever saw? Come here, we’ll take you to places at the edges of your dreams. The Amari Valley in Rethymno Prefecture, is probably the most underappreciated are of Greece’s biggest island.

And speaking of the Amari Valley, HOLY COW! there I am at Aravanes, our home filled will loved ones you must meet when you come here. This is at Thronos, just beneath a Minoan settlement set at the throne (ergo the name) of the god. Zeus played here (still plays here at night) as a child. No really, ask Lambros.

Can you imagine? Kommos Beach is another Crete wonder for so many reasons. When was the last time you saw an image like the one below from fashionista and model Ana Rajic? Judging from her Instagram, she’s landed on Crete with the right ideas.