Two New Crete Wellness Retreats for 2023

Most days here on Crete are like a waking castaway’s dream. For years now we’ve explored the island’s most popular, and hidden treasures. As I write this, my mind drifts back to a stunning day at the beach in Bali, then to the sun sparkling like aquamarine gems on Agia Pelagia Bay – and a hundred other irreplaceable moments. Crete is about being sunbaked on the beach at Matala, then popping the cap on an icy Eza lager beer at a beachfront taverna. For sojourners seeking peace, and the unforgettable, the island is a unique oasis of waking dreams. Today, I want to share a couple of new experiences, ready to smite you to come and never leave.

Acro Suites’ Sunset Villa – Courtesy the resort’s Facebook

Acro Suites – On the Edge of Paradise

A new wellness retreat that is truly breathtaking, Acro Suites features 49 exquisite suites and villas in a remarkable setting. True to its name (which translates as “akros”), the resort truly is “on the edge.” Perched high on a cliff overlooking Agia Pelagia’s Mononaftis Bay, the resort boasts private pools for every suite or room, remarkable design features, and even Cave Suites built straight into the natural rock of the cliffs. Some highlights include the sunset villa, unbelievable sea views, the traditional Cretan restaurant Elaionas, and all the luxurious amenities one might expect. Whatever other wonders this stunning resort possesses, the core value proposition at this Crete respite is relaxation, wellness, and rejuvenation.

Acro’s fitness house features the latest TRX equipment, mats, weights, kettlebells, a Byzantine Hammam, and much more. There are daily yoga sessions with expert instructors to help guests restore their life balance. The resort also has a tennis court, a basketball court, a padel court, and a pilates reformer on site. Incidentally, my allusion to castaways fits so well because Mononaftis Bay translates to “Lonely Sailor Bay.” The name fits well, for the beach below the cliffs is a favorite of the locals because of its beauty and relative seclusion.

Located on Crete’s northern shore about 25 minutes outside the capital of Heraklion, Agia Pelagia is a wonderful former fishing village that sits on the site of ancient Panormos, and in Hellenistic times, the now-lost town of Apollonia. The protected bays of this area make Agia Pelagia one of the best swimming and watersports spots in all of Crete.

Contact Acro Suites by calling +30 2810 812240, by email at: reservations@acrosuites.com or via Facebook

Concept of the Signature Suite at Pnoé Breathing Life

Pnoé Breathing Life at Karteros

Scheduled to open on June 1st, 2023, Pnoé Breathing Life is also a wellness resort, only this luxurious new getaway is located at Xenia Beach just a short walk from the new Karteros Beach Sports Complex. This part of Crete is famous for it’s Minoan past and for being a perfect combination of nature and activities. As for Pnoé, the resort is a work of contemporary architectural art designed to provide a wellness experience in harmony with nature.

The resort features state-of-the-art accommodation, incredible culinary offerings, tranquil open spaces, and an ambiance that provides the perfect backdrop for positive consciousness. The three suite types each feature private pools, and luxurious amenities, and chic contemporary design features. Guests may choose from the Breeze Suite, the Breath Suite, or the sumptuous Signature Suite with its own pool, sauna and hammam.

The resort centers around wellness and provides a state-of-the-art fitness center, a complete spa experience, and a holistic approach to connecting with nature and self. Gastronomy is also a focus of the resort, and guests will be treated to local traditional cuisine plated with a touch of elegance at Thymisis Restaurant, and international fare at Anasa. There’s also the Aeri Pool Bar, and the Uranos Rooftop Bar for cocktail hour and memorable sunsets.

Karteros is only a couple of minutes from Heraklion’s International Airport, and countless experiences no visitor to Crete should miss. The stretch of beaches here are favorites of locals, as are the beachfront bars and tavernas. Right next to the resort is one of the island’s most interesting Minoan sites, the Prince of the Lilies Villa and the old Minoan port now submerged offshore.

Contact Pnoé Breathing Life by calling +30 2810 000990, by email at: info@pnoe-breathinglife.comor via Facebook