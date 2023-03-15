“SITIA’S SUP 2023” Coming Up 18 & 19 March

The Nautical Club of Sitia with the support of the Region of Crete and the Hellenic Canoe Kayak, SlJP, Surfing Federation are organizing the “SITIA’S SUP 2023” competitions. The competition will take place on March 18 and 19, 2023 in the marine area of ​​Sitia.

The match schedule is as follows:

Saturday 18/03/2023. Starts at 10:30am and ends at 5:00pm.

Sunday 19/03/2023 the competition begins at 09:00 am and ending at 16:00 pm.

Those interested should visit the official site here, or on Facebook. from the group email nossitia@gmail.com or contact phone number 694 26 16604