TUI UK Adds 70,000 Seats for Greece in 2025

- April 3rd, 2024 11:02 am

TUI Boeing 737-8K5 - photo by MarcelX42

In news from TUI, the world’s largest tour operator, 345,000 flight seats will be available for the company’s 2025 summer schedule. This number brings TUI’s total to 10.2 million seats from airports across the UK.

TUI’s biggest addition comes via extra aircraft based in Exeter, South Wales, adding 80,000 seats. The airport will be servicing a new route to Ibiza and year-round flights to both Tenerife and Lanzarote.

Antalya, Heraklion, Paphos, and Rhodes will now have twice-weekly flights, giving Exeter passengers the opportunity to book 10 and 11-night holidays.

In other TUI UK news, the tour company has added an additional 1,000 hotel partners for booking for the Summer of 2025. The hotels are in popular tourist destinations, including Greece, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, and Turkey.

