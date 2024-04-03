Sitia Airport Exceeds Passenger Growth Averages for Greece

Sitia Airport recently exceeded the Pan-Hellenic average for passenger traffic growth. The Civil Aviation Service confirmed the regional airport is on an upward trajectory for passenger traffic.

The data shows that for the two months of 2024, Sitia Airport recorded an impressive 87% increase in passenger traffic compared to the same period in 2023. These figures show Sitia Airport has had the best performance in the past nine years for the same seasonal periods. Some 4,720 travelers chose flights to the airport in the far East of Crete Island.

More significantly, the increase in passenger traffic at Sitia Airport during the specific period of time far exceeded the average increase in passenger traffic in the whole of Greece’s airports, which was 12.2%.

Sitia Municipality has been making significant efforts to develop and promote the Sitia Airport over the years. Administrators say the continuous increase will benefit the local economy, as well as the residents of this part of Lassithi Prefecture.