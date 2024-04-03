A moderate earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Heraklion Prefecture at 02:58 in the morning. Within the past hour, another earthquake of almost 3.0 magnitude occurred off the coast of Palaiochora, Chania, Crete, in the island’s Southwest corner.

According to the National Observatory of Athens (NOA), the early morning tremor occurred at a depth of about 10km just North and West of the coastal village of Tsoutsouras. No damage was reported as a result of either of these seismic events.

In the past 24 hours, Crete has experienced five quakes of magnitudes up to 3.6., and in that past week, there have been 22 such earthquakes.

One March 29th, a very strong magnitude 5.7 quake struck off of the Strofades Islands in the Ionian Sea. Then, on March 31st, a larger 4.2 magnitude earthquake occurred 68 Kilometers Southeast of Goudouras, in Lasithi Prefecture of eastern Crete. This Libyan Sea event was a shallow seismic disturbance only 5km beneath the surface.