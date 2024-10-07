Major Development Initiatives for Eastern Macedonia and Thrace

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announces extensive development plans for Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, focusing on Evros;

Total investment of €2.83 billion for post-wildfire regional growth;

Specific measures include job creation, entrepreneurship support, and relocation incentives;

Initiatives aim to enhance the quality of life and infrastructure in the region.

Strategic Regional Plan Announced

During a recent visit to Northern Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis unveiled a comprehensive series of development projects amounting to €2.83 billion, targeting Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, with a particular focus on the Evros region adjacent to the Greek-Turkish border. This initiative forms a cornerstone of the Greek government’s strategic vision for rebuilding and rejuvenating the area in the aftermath of the 2023 wildfires. “Our commitment is unwavering—we are dedicated to the transformation and revitalisation of Evros,” asserted Mitsotakis.

Presented in Orestiada, the plan includes 19 targeted measures for the Evros region, scheduled for implementation between 2025 and 2027, focusing on sustainable regional development.

Four Pillars of the Evros Plan

The strategy is anchored on four primary pillars. From 2023 to 2025, €90 million will be allocated for the immediate needs resulting from the wildfires. Furthermore, an additional €2.5 billion will support 136 infrastructure projects in Evros from 2021 to 2030. To further bolster local development, a new initiative, dubbed “Evros After,” with a budget of €180 million, is planned for 2025-2030.

The Prime Minister also mentioned a series of 19 specific policy actions amounting to €60 million, designed to improve economic conditions and attract residents. “It’s about laying a foundation for tomorrow’s growth by investing today,” Mitsotakis emphasised.

Tourism Support: An extra €1 million for tourism businesses in Soufli, Orestiada, and Didymoteicho.

An extra €1 million for tourism businesses in Soufli, Orestiada, and Didymoteicho. Transportation Enhancements: Reactivating the Alexandroupolis-Orestiada suburban rail line from 21 October 2024, offering two daily services.

Reactivating the Alexandroupolis-Orestiada suburban rail line from 21 October 2024, offering two daily services. New Sea Route Subsidy: Financial support for a new Alexandroupolis-Piraeus freight sea route, with stops in Chios and Lesvos.

Relocation and Life Quality Improvements

As part of efforts to invigorate the local population, the government introduced incentives for relocation. The first 1,000 people moving to Soufli, Orestiada, or Didymoteicho will receive €10,000 to assist with their settlement. Furthermore, 200 unemployed individuals aspiring to establish new businesses in the area will be eligible for grants of €14,800 each.

A range of efforts is also aimed at elevating Evros’s quality of life. These include plans to establish a Music High School and a Veterinary School in Orestiada to attract students and academics.

Accompanying PM Mitsotakis were several government ministers, each detailing their departments’ commitments:

Infrastructure Minister Christos Staikouras: The Alexandroupolis eastern beltway will be completed by the end of 2025, and a tender for a new bridge at Kipi is planned for next year.

The Alexandroupolis eastern beltway will be completed by the end of 2025, and a tender for a new bridge at Kipi is planned for next year. Rail and Airport Development: Ongoing projects to connect Alexandroupolis with Ormenio and enhance the city’s airport facilities.

Ongoing projects to connect Alexandroupolis with Ormenio and enhance the city’s airport facilities. Port Connectivity: Progress towards linking Alexandroupolis port to major road networks.

Additional ministers present included Theodoros Skylakakis, Lina Mendoni, Michalis Chrysohoidis, among others, each championing efforts to underpin Evros’s transition to a thriving region.

Mitsotakis underscored the collective ministerial resolve, saying, “Together, we are building a future for Evros that is both prosperous and sustainable. This is more than a blueprint—it’s a promise to our nation’s progress.”