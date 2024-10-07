Olive Oil Market Anticipates Stability

Production anticipated to rise to 220,000-230,000 tons

The olive oil industry, a cornerstone of Mediterranean agriculture, is poised for a notable surge in production, as mentioned by George Oikonomou, the general manager of Greece’s olive oil producers’ association. He was confident when he spoke to AMNA, estimating the output to reach between 220,000 and 230,000 tons this year, marking a significant improvement over the previous year’s figures.

This projected increase brings optimism to consumers who have felt the pinch of rising olive oil costs. The conflict in Ukraine’s ripple effect drove up prices of various essentials, including olive oil. With past climatic challenges that curtailed output, markets have endured a tumultuous period.

Yet, as the Mediterranean enjoys more favourable weather patterns, production returns to ‘normal’ levels across all main olive-growing regions. This shift is expected to alleviate the pricing pressures experienced by many. Oikonomou’s words highlight a restoring balance: ‘ The trend is poised to change,’ suggesting an imminent stabilisation in supply and retail costs.

With the return to typical production levels, the landscape of the olive oil market could shift significantly. The potential for lower prices may soon grace store shelves, offering consumers not only economic relief but a renewed appreciation for this staple of Mediterranean cuisine.

This promising development hints at stability for olive oil lovers and producers, anticipating a harmonious balance in the global market.