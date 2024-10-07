Karpathos: A Sanctuary from Mass Tourism

Karpathos is recognised as a top destination offering a peaceful alternative to crowded tourist areas.

The British newspaper Express highlights Karpathos’ unique cultural heritage and natural beauty.

The island showcases a rich history dating back to 4000 B.C., referenced as the “land of the Titans” in Greek mythology.

The village of Olympos maintains its cultural integrity and traditions, which is evident in its traditional attire and ancient dialect.

Karpathos features striking landscapes with high mountains, untouched areas, fragrant forests, and crystalline waters.

There have been efforts to extend the tourist season through cultural and culinary events, such as the Gastronomy Festival.

The festival highlighted local cuisine with renowned chefs featuring traditional foods in a setting outside the peak tourist season.

An increase in air travel by 1.4% indicates rising interest in the island during the extended holiday period.

Karpathos’ Historical and Natural Appeal

Karpathos emerges as an ideal destination for those looking to escape the typical tourist circuits. The Express described it as one of 24 global spots worth visiting for its authentic charm. Historically significant, the earliest human presence on the island can be traced back to 4000 B.C., with its mythological ties adding to its allure. The island reveals an authentic narrative through the village of Olympos. Recognised by UNESCO, this village preserves its identity, where residents don traditional attire and speak an ancient dialect, offering an unvarnished glimpse into the past.

Karpathos presents a landscape where visitors enjoy high mountains, unspoiled terrains, and scented woodlands. Even after August, tourists can discover azure waters and quaint villages that extend the holiday experience.

Enriching Tourism Beyond the Summer

Karpathos will broaden its tourist appeal beyond the typical summer months. According to the Deputy Mayor, Tasos Milios, the goal is to highlight the island’s natural beauty, local culture, gastronomy, and alternative activities. Initiatives like the Gastronomy Festival spotlight Karpathos’ culinary treasures, encouraging visitors to experience the local cuisine and products. Esteemed chefs, including Akis Petretzikis, performed demonstrations using ingredients from the island, marrying innovative cooking with enduring traditions.

The festival encapsulated Karpathos’ cultural vibrancy, combining live music with delectable samplings of traditional fare like makarounes and local cheeses. This distinctive offering invigorates the off-peak travel experience, fostering a newfound appreciation among visitors. As air arrivals recorded a 1.4% increase in tourist traffic between May and September 2024, Karpathos continues to attract those seeking genuine and enriching vacation experiences.