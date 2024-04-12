Cunard Prepares Cruises for the Next Total Solar Eclipse

If you could not see the mesmerizing total solar eclipse on April 12, 2024, don’t worry; the cosmic dance is far from over. An extraordinary and breathtaking event will occur in 2026 when the heavens align again, shrouding the Earth in darkness. On the other hand, if you want to see this celestial sensation for yourself, you might have to leave your country and get a passport.

For the first time in 27 years, Europe will be graced with the sight of a total solar eclipse. On August 12, 2026, the extreme northwest and southwestern areas of the continent will be the privileged spectators of this celestial extravaganza, marking a highly anticipated event in the astronomical calendar.

The 2026 total solar eclipse, which lasts up to two minutes and eighteen seconds, will be visible in northern Spain, Greenland, and western Iceland. It will happen the day before the Perseid meteor shower peaks every year. This celestial occurrence will start above Greenland, travel down Iceland’s western shore, cross the Atlantic Ocean, and pass over Spain.

The next two total solar eclipses in the U.S. won’t occur until 2044 & 2045. But #SolarEclipse chasers might catch one in 2026 in Greenland, Iceland & Spain; 2027 along coast of Northern Africa; 2028 in Australia & New Zealand; or 2030 across Southern Africa & Australia. #science pic.twitter.com/w0YyLABeYd — Science for you (@scienceforyou01) April 10, 2024

Because it will pass low on the horizon and unfold across possibly hazy regions, visibility during this solar eclipse highly depends on weather conditions. The obscured sun will rise at its highest peak only 26 degrees above the horizon.

Although cloud cover is typical in Iceland at this time of year, the statistics show that Spain has the best chance of clear skies compared to the other two places. Problems arise when the eclipse ends around sunset, and the sun is low in the sky.

The eclipse will likely be best witnessed at sea. Several cruise lines are preparing voyages that coincide with the highly anticipated celestial phenomenon, and we will continue to report about these cruises as news hits our desks.

Cunard’s Solar Eclipse at Sea offers Prime Viewing for 2026

Three of Cunard’s Queens—Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and Queen Anne, the company’s newest ship set to sail in May—will be positioned at remarkable locations just along the path of the next solar eclipse, according to the luxury cruise line.

Queen Mary 2 will sail on a 14-night journey from New York through Norway and Iceland from August 4 to 18, 2026. On the evening of August 12, passengers will experience the spectacular solar eclipse during an overnight stay in Reykjavik. This voyage will also take you to the scenic cities of Zeebrugge, Belgium; Olden and Skjolden, Norway; and Isafjordur, Iceland, before disembarking in New York.

Queen Anne will go to Spain and France on a seven-night roundtrip from Southampton, England. From August 9-16, 2026, travellers may visit the Spanish ports of Santander, La Coruña, and Gijon before pausing in the Bay of Biscay to see the lovely village of Pauillac, France. After exploring La Coruña's Old Town, voyagers may enjoy an unforgettable view of the phenomena from the deck of Queen Anne as the ship departs from the Spanish harbour.

From August 10-17, 2026, Queen Victoria will embark on a seven-night Western Mediterranean journey from Civitavecchia (near Rome, Italy) to Barcelona, Spain, stopping in Tarragona and Palma de Mallorca, as well as Villefranche and Toulon in France. On August 12, after spending the day in the medieval town of Tarragona, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, visitors will board Queen Victoria to find the best position to see the solar eclipse.

More information on Cunard’s 2026 Solar Eclipse at Sea can be found on the luxury cruise line’s official website.