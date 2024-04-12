Plan to Pay a Hefty Climate Resilience Tax When You Vacation in Greece

At the beginning of the year, Greece introduced a new “climate resilience tax” on tourist accommodation. This tax replaces the previous tourist tax on hotel stays, which will be charged nightly, with varying rates based on the season and accommodation type.

The climate resilience tax will be significantly higher during the peak tourist season from March to October. Five-star hotels will charge €10 (£8.60) per night per room, while four-star hotels will charge €7 (£6). In the low season, rates will drop to €4 (£3.44). To put things into perspective, a week’s stay in a five-star hotel during the summer high season will incur a tax charge of €60. From November until February, the climate resilience tax is 0,50€ per day, while on five-star properties, the fee is 4,00€ per day.

It’s important to note that the new climate tax rates exceed the old tourist tax. Previously, the tax ranged from as low as half a euro for one and two-star hotels to €4 for top-quality accommodation. Now, these rates have significantly increased.

Short-term rentals booked through platforms like Airbnb, Vrbo, and Homestay will also be subject to the new tax regime, starting at €1.50 per night. Larger rental properties could charge up to €10 per night.



Beginning January 1st, 2024, guests will be charged a supplementary lodging levy of 0.5% of the rental cost, which will be remitted to the appropriate taxation authorities. This taxation was previously solely applicable to tourism-oriented enterprises but now also encompasses rental properties, signifying an expansion of its scope.

When planning your trip, keep in mind that the new taxes will not be included in the quoted prices for holiday packages. You’ll need to budget for these additional expenses and ensure you have the local currency to pay them at your accommodation.

The Greek government stated that the revenue, expected to reach up to €300 million in 2024, will be used to support reconstruction efforts after last year’s devastating forest fires and enhance climate resilience measures.