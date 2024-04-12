Two Nobu Hotels to Open in Bulgaria

Nobu Hospitality, a luxury brand renowned for its iconic hotels, exquisite dining experiences, and opulent residences, announced it will open two Nobu hotels in Bulgaria – Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Sofia and Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Varna. These prestigious establishments, owned by BSPF Bulgaria EAD and GHV-Dolphins EAD, are poised to leave an indelible mark on the Balkan region.

Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Sofia will grace the heart of one of Europe’s most historic capital cities, nestled within the iconic “Bankers’ Building” in close proximity to the renowned Ivan Vazov National Theatre. Surrounded by charming boutiques, captivating art galleries, and major historical attractions, this property promises an unparalleled experience.

The Bankers’ Building, erected in 1912, stands as a pinnacle of Bulgarian architectural excellence from the early 20th century. Designed by the renowned architect Nikola Lazarov, whose illustrious works include the Central Military Club in Sofia and Mollov’s House, this structure exudes timeless grandeur. Originally constructed with three floors to serve the Central Cooperative Bank, the Bankers’ Building underwent a meticulous expansion by the “Nichev & Fingov & Apostolov” architectural firm. Immortalized in photographs, its captivating facade speaks volumes about its architectural splendour, inviting onlookers to admire its majestic presence.

Farther east, along the stunning Bulgarian Black Sea Coast, lies the vibrant seaside city of Varna, where the brand’s second property, Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Varna, will take centre stage. Situated on the picturesque Black Sea waterfront, this luxurious establishment is set to redefine the landscape of hospitality in Varna, creating a new benchmark for exceptional guest experiences.

The opening date has not been disclosed.