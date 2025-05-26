Top 10 Employers in Hospitality 2025: kariera.gr Survey Results

Kariera.gr, Greece’s trusted oracle for all things work, released a sweeping study featuring the top 10 employers in the hospitality industry. It was less of a roll call and more of an invitation to peek inside those storied hotel lobbies and poolside back offices where careers are made, tested, and (every so often) toasted with a cold drink at sunset.

The research wasn’t some clipboard-in-the-lobby affair. The Talent Intelligence team at Kariera.gr, in partnership with Workathlon (proudly part of the Kariera Group family), reviewed 49 well-known companies across hospitality. They set their eagle eyes on everything that matters to modern workers: the warmth of company culture, a brand’s glow online, and whether a career site guides you or leaves you feeling like you’re lost in a hedge maze.

The survey wove in conversations with 1,739 professionals—some just starting out, others with enough hotel stories to fill a suitcase. Their voices shaped which names floated to the top and why reputation, balance, and simple, honest pay still work their magic in deciding where people want to hang their ID tags.

What Sets the Top 10 Employers Apart

Picture the grand hotels and chic resorts that have become shorthand for Greek hospitality. According to the survey, these employers aren’t just known for starched sheets and polished brass. Their names repeatedly surfaced when professionals spoke about satisfaction, growth, and the feeling you get when you walk into work and breathe in the scent of freshly baked bread (or if you’re unlucky, chlorine).

Here’s what the study found, laid out in list form—because everyone loves a good list:

Costa Navarino Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens Hotel Grande Bretagne Athens Grecotel: Luxury Hotels & Resorts Amanzoe Divani Collection Hotels Electra Hotels & Resorts Domes Resorts Mitsis Group Brown Hotels

These companies—each with its own myth and particular view of the sea—set the standard for what it means to be a top-tier employer.

The Factors That Made the Difference

The research didn’t simply count parking spaces or spa treatments. Instead, it strained eight criteria through the sieve of real-world opinions:

Work environment Paths for career growth Commitment to social responsibility Salaries and perks Sense of job security Integrity in vision and values How well work fits with life outside the office (or lobby) Openness on social media

One might think money would trump everything, but the data tells a more layered tale—one where a friendly smile sometimes means as much as a thick paycheck.

Revealing (and Sometimes Startling) Numbers

The statistics hint at a workforce that prizes candor and kindness over quick fixes:

95.3% would consider an offer from a respected employer, even when not job hunting.

88.2% check company reviews before applying.

68.9% would leave a workplace where the environment turns sour.

58.8% avoid employers with a poor reputation, especially when stories from ex-staff start to pile up.

From the company side:

59.2% highlight personal and professional development programs on their career sites.

53.1% share their employee benefits clearly on social media or other channels.

Programs for graduates? Only on 16.3% of sites.

Internship opportunities barely make it onto 12.3% of company pages.

Transparent interview and hiring process information is present with just 6.1%.

In words, right from the source, a senior kariera.gr researcher reflected: “Hospitality work is demanding, yes, but it’s also a kind of performance art. The best employers know their people aren’t replaceable props— they’re the main cast.”

Unpacking the Process: How the Winners Are Chosen

Peeking under the hood, kariera.gr’s analysts cross-examined every employer’s digital presence from four angles:

Employee Value Proposition: What, if anything, makes this company stand out?

What, if anything, makes this company stand out? Channel Effectiveness: Do they show up where job seekers hang out, or are they hiding in the shadows of old job boards?

Do they show up where job seekers hang out, or are they hiding in the shadows of old job boards? Career Website: Is it a friendly map or a bewildering labyrinth?

Is it a friendly map or a bewildering labyrinth? Candidate Experience: Does applying feel like ordering room service or like yelling into the wind?

The goal? To strip away the window dressing and see how each company truly treats its talent—before and after the interview.

“Transparency and consistency keep people engaged—not gimmicks,” noted Maria Kapetanou, Head of Talent Intelligence at kariera.gr. “Candidates today want more than promises. They’re looking for real opportunities to thrive.”

This chapter in Greek hospitality signals a shift. Job seekers are no longer satisfied with a strong brand name above the door; they want proof behind the promise and employers who answer the phone (or the email). The industry’s leaders know that great reputations are built on treating people well—both in the public lounge and behind the kitchen doors.

For those looking to work where hospitality feels less like a shift and more like a calling, this list is less a map and more a menu—offering choices, flavors, and maybe even a room with a view.