Why Souvlaki Prices Have Risen in Greece

Picture this: the sizzle of pork fat crisping over an open flame, the smokey perfume curling over narrow city corners, the quick hands of the grill master piling meat, onions, and juicy tomatoes into a warm pita. Souvlaki—the humble street food of students, workers, and wandering tourists. Once a budget staple, it is now creeping towards the kind of treat you might, just for a moment, pause to consider before you buy.

This year, souvlaki prices have risen to an eyebrow-raising 5 euros per wrap. Many business owners point to one culprit—soaring meat prices. “It’s not just the souvlaki. The cost of pork has gone up every single month since January,” says Nikos M., whose grill sizzles near Omonia Square. “We do what we can, but eventually, we must pass some of it on.”

Sneaky Price Hikes and the Battle for Value

If there’s one certainty in Greece’s city centers, it’s that souvlaki will always be loved. Even with the rising prices, tourists still form lines around the block for the legendary snack. Shopkeepers know the value—both sentimental and economic—of this taste of Greece, so they’re looking for fuss-free ways to keep customers coming back without scaring them off with sticker shock.

Nowhere is this cat-and-mouse game more creative than in Thessaloniki. Here, restaurant owners have stopped including tzatziki and sauces in the base price. Instead, you’ll find a neat little add-on for the spread of your choice, usually 40 cents a pop. “People notice when the main price jumps. If the sauce is extra, it’s a little easier to swallow,” says Maria K., who’s been serving locals since souvlaki cost pocket change.

Those unable to raise prices on their beloved pita gyros have opted for another trick: boosting the sit-down plate price by a neat 3%.

Sticker Shock and Local Stories

The reality for families can be jarring. Four people hoping for a quick curbside taste now hand over at least 23 euros for a meal that, in a different decade, would have barely registered as a splurge. “It’s gotten out of hand,” sighs one regular outside a popular Monastiraki stall. And yet, the lines don’t seem to get shorter.

Here’s what the journey of souvlaki prices looks like across Greece in 2025:

Rising meat costs: Souvlaki prices climb as pork and chicken get more expensive month after month. Tricks with topping prices: Shops often charge extra for sauces to lower the ‘base’ price. Menu inflation: Plates of souvlaki see steeper jumps than handheld pita versions. Regional differences: In the islands, single wraps stretch towards 7 euros, with little sign of slowing down. Tourist hotspots hold firm: Center city joints tread carefully, not wanting to scare off the crowds.

Souvlaki by the Numbers

Meat price increases (year-to-date): January: +2% February: +2.8% March: +4.9% April: +5.4%

Thessaloniki pricing (2025): Handheld souvlaki (wrap): 4.90 euros + 0.40 euros (sauce) Souvlaki plate: 10.40 euros + 0.40 euros (sauce)

Island pricing: Up to 7 euros per wrap as of May 2025.

Who’s Paying the Price?

Urban dwellers may grumble, but the real pain shows up on the islands, where souvlaki prices inch closer to 7 euros—a jaw-dropper for anyone expecting the kind of affordability this dish once promised. “Our costs come straight from the market,” says Giorgos A., a restaurant owner in Paros. “If I give you a cheaper souvlaki, the quality drops. End of story.”

Locals in Athens are a little luckier—at least for now. Street vendors battle to keep regulars happy and tourists full, even as sealed meat trucks unload ever-pricier wares on the back streets each morning.