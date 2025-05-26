Tourism Employment Surges to Record Highs

If you think Athens is Greece’s tourism engine, think again. Fresh statistics from INSETE show that 77% of income from incoming tourism gets spent outside of the capital. The result? Jobs and salaries in the islands and regions where tourists spend money. Hard to believe, but not everyone is selling overpriced coffee beneath the Parthenon.

Let’s break it down for the math-impaired:

77% of tourism income goes to regional Greece, not Athens;

South Aegean: 28% of all tourist receipts;

Crete: 22%;

Ionian Islands: 10%;

Central Macedonia: 7%;

Combined, these four regions pocket roughly 67% of all tourism earnings;

Hint: That leaves the rest fighting over crumbs.

What does that mean? Simple. Tourism fuels regional jobs and growth, and most Greeks aren’t waiting tables in Monastiraki Square.

“Greek hospitality ranks as the strongest part of the national tourism experience. For the record, our economy sits at 59th among 141 countries by the WEF Competitiveness Index, 52nd out of 67 in IMD’s index, but our tourism beats the odds, now 21st among 119 countries after climbing 7 spots in three years,” said INSETE’s General Director, Ilias Kikilias.

Tourism Is Consistently Boosting Employment

Let’s talk jobs. In 2024, the tourism industry saw a 4.8% boost in employment compared to 2023. That’s 401,000 souls working across the sector. Q3 alone hit an all-time high of 451,400 workers, the most since the Labor Force Survey bothered to start counting. Hospitality and food service got the sweetest slice:

First quarter rise in hospitality and food service: +9%

Employment at hotels jumped 12% (+12,000 jobs)

Food service up 2% (+6,000 jobs)

Hotels and food soak up 63.3% of all tourism spending

Peak season: up to 713,140 tourism-linked jobs, making up 16.5% of every single job in the country

Takeaway? Every time a tourist snaps a selfie on the beach, someone somewhere gets a job.

If Greece truly wants to milk tourism for all it’s worth, it must stop treating it like an indestructible money tree. The country needs real improvements in destination management, infrastructure, and basic cleanliness. Tourists don’t want to wade through trash or dodge potholes to get their Instagram shot.

Instead of hoping tourism will solve everything forever, it’s time for a clear plan: better roads, cleaner towns, smarter urban planning, useful visitor information, richer cultural experiences, and more brains spent on sustainability. If that sounds like common sense, it may be.