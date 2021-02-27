Theoharis Says Brits Can Visit Greece Regardless of Vaccination Status

Pin 0 Shares

In an interview with ITV News, Greece’s Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis assured viewers that British nationals will be allowed into Greece during the summer regardless of whether they have been inoculated against Covid-19, or not.

Theoharis said that even unvaccinated people will not have to self-isolate. He went on to say vaccination programs and the use of rapid testing for the coronavirus will make all the difference this coming season, as Greece reopens for peak season.

Britons who have not been vaccinated must still present a recent negative test before allowed in the country, Theoharis said. With key destinations in Greece in extended lockdown, and with the vaccination program lagging behind schedule, many people question the statements by the minister.

Theoharis’ statements seem to fly in the face of EU concerns. The Greek tourism boss has been in Greece/UK “technical” talks over allowing Britons carrying a vaccine passport to travel to its tourist hotspots from May.

The Guardian reported on Wednesday that the minister would not say whether or not Greece would break with EU protocols. The question of whether or not Greece seems bent on going its own way despite Brussels’ guidance seems even cloudier now.