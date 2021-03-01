Scientists Say Arctic and Eastern Med Hardest Hit by Climate Change

Pin 0 Shares

According to CLIMPACT scientist Nikos Michalopoulos of the National Observatory of Athens, temperatures in Greece and the eastern Mediterranean are rising three times faster than the global average. According to the scientist, Greece may be forced to restructure crop cultivation on account of the climatic impacts.

Michalopoulos told the forum Greece’s Crete, and the eastern Peloponnese are already feeling the results of climate change. In a report from greekreporter.com, he was quoted saying:

“The Eastern Mediterranean and the Arctic Circle are the two most important hot spots in the world in terms of the impact of climate change.”

The scientists from CLIMPACT also suggested that high temperatures will also cause a decrease in crop yield is expected. CLIMPACT scientists also found that rising temperatures will frequent crop damage and reduced water availability due to prolonged droughts, which, consequently, will result in increased water demand for irrigation. Michalopoulos continued:

“We expect an increase (in diseases) during the growing season due to rising temperatures, pressure on water reserves in areas which are already vulnerable, reduced soil organic matter and increased risk of damage, salinization and degradation of agricultural soils and increased risk of agricultural land loss.”

The scientist stressed the significance of the agricultural sector in Greece, which produces 4 percent of GDP and along with tourism are considered the sectors that can contribute to the national economic growth.