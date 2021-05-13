The Most Important Travel News You Will Read Today

Pin 0 Shares

This report will be short but not so sweet. This travel news reveals more about the state of our allegedly globalized community than any report you will read today.

WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara just made a statement heralding Greece as pathfinders in finding ways to restart travel in May. Meanwhile, in Athens, Deputy Prime Minister Akis Skertsos asserts, “We are putting the lockdown behind us,” as the government promises to have all touristic islands except for Crete vaccinated before the end of June.

In Heraklion, MP Dr. Nikos Igoumenidis has lambasted the Mitsotakis administration for hanging Cretans out to dry vaccination-wise. The parliamentarian condemned the “Blue Freedom” for the complete vaccination of the islands before Greece’s most significant tourist island as a sign of the total failure of Greece’s government to protect her people.

In the last 24 hours, 2,489 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. Seventy more people died. And as far as we can tell, none of those who died lived on the “Blue Freedom” islands the government prioritized ahead of Crete and other regions with at-risk populations.

End of news.