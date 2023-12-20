The Dyrt Is 2023’s Top Camping App

In 2023, The Dyrt claimed the most downloaded camping app title, firmly establishing itself as the premier choice for camping information, images, and evaluations. As reported by data.ai, The Dyrt garnered close to a million downloads in 2023, consistently surpassing all other camping apps during the peak summer camping season and doubling its closest competitor’s total downloads.

In 2023, The Dyrt received accolades from Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards and secured a place on the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year. Additionally, Uproxx bestowed upon it the honour of being the “Best App for Finding Camp Spots,” while The New York Times featured it on its list of “extremely useful” apps for visiting national parks. Outdoors magazine granted The Dyrt the prestigious title of No. 1 on its “Best Apps for Adventurers” list. PC Mag recognized The Dyrt as one of “The Best Travel Apps for 2023,” and Thrillist acclaimed it as one of “The Most Useful Apps Every Traveler Should Download.”

Heading into the year, campers reported having a harder time finding an available campsite than ever before, so we raced to launch new features that make it easier to find camping. Campers really responded, and it’s great to see that in these download numbers. Kevin Long, The Dyrt CEO

The Dyrt’s recent growth and acclaim can be attributed to a range of new features introduced for its paying members. These additions, which complement the already available advanced maps and camping discounts included in the $36 annual subscription, are part of The Dyrt PRO’s latest offerings for 2023:

Comprehensive maps detailing 19,000 overnight parking, dump station, and water station locations establish the largest database in the U.S. for these essential RV facilities.

A thoughtfully curated selection of 5,000 free camping locations accessible by car.

The Dyrt Alerts are designed to assist campers in securing reservations at fully booked campgrounds.

In 2023, The Dyrt’s iOS and Android apps collectively garnered 967,000 downloads, surpassing the download count of any other camping-dedicated app. Notably, this figure came close to matching the app downloads for rec.gov, the U.S. government’s centralized reservation system, which recorded 1.1 million downloads. This platform enables users to make camping reservations on public lands and purchase day passes and parking.