321 FEST: Šibenik’s New Year’s Celebration

321 FEST in Šibenik features headliners Parov Stelar and Stereo MC’s and a lineup of international and local acts on two stages for the final three days and nights of the year. The musical event promises a vibrant backdrop for bidding farewell to the year.

The New Year’s weekend will showcase performances by BluVinil, Psihomodo Pop, and more at the festival’s two locations. On December 29th, the Šibenik band BluVinil will set the stage aglow in the Park, accompanied by the talented eleven-year-old DJ MichaelX. Dani Sun & The Moonshines will take over the stage the following day, followed by Disco Gimnazija in the evening. Concluding the festival on December 31st, Teke Yeke and Psihomodo Pop will deliver captivating performances, ensuring a memorable conclusion to the year.

Šibenik’s rich musical heritage will also take center stage, with Šibenik’s singing society Kolo and folk musicians performing in front of the cathedral on December 29th. This special concert, titled “Jingle Bell Rock,” commemorates 120 years since their first joint performance, offering a cherished gift to residents and visitors alike.

On December 30th, the stage in front of the cathedral will host the renowned DJ Parov Stelar, celebrated for his fusion of electronic music and traditional jazz. His dynamic performance will be preceded by El Siciliano, his official tour DJ, and followed by DJ Antonio Zuzu, ensuring an unforgettable evening. The New Year’s Eve celebration will culminate with Stereo MC’s, renowned for their captivating dance rhythms, and the esteemed DJ Felver will provide the warm-up and afterparty, adding to the excitement of the night.