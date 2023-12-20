Argophilia

For the love of the journey.

Kálanta: Cretan Traditional Carols

- December 20th, 2023 07:43 am

Kálanta carries a deep sense of heritage and community, bringing together people of all ages to partake in the joyous celebration of the holiday season.

Kálanta carries a deep sense of heritage and community, bringing together people of all ages to partake in the joyous celebration of the holiday season.

Share
Share
Tweet

Cretan Traditional Carols, known as Kálanta, are essential to the island’s holiday festivities, steeped in a rich historical tapestry and imbued with soothing, melodious cadences. These carols stand as a treasured Cretan tradition, often brought to life by ensembles of vocalists who journey to residences and public arenas, spreading seasonal cheer.

The verses of Kálanta frequently echo religious motifs, painting vivid tableaus of the Nativity and the life of Jesus Christ through the medium of poetic lyricism. In a musical sense, Kálanta are distinguished by their evocative vocal harmonies, frequently accompanied by traditional Cretan musical instruments such as the lyra and lute. The melodies of these carols exude a sense of exuberance and elation, mirroring the jubilant spirit of the holiday season within Cretan culture.

Kálanta performances often intertwine with lively dances, infusing the festivities with a vivacious, communal ambience. The tradition of Kálanta encapsulates a profound essence of heritage and community, uniting individuals of all ages in the joyous revelry of the holiday season.

If you want to listen to Cretan Kálanta, you can find the Κρητικά κάλαντα (Cretan Christmas Carols) on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon.

Ena ine t' aidoni Kálanta

Find below the translation of a Cretan Kálanta, Ena ine t’ aidoni, by Antonis Martsakis: 

One, one is the nightingale
Singing, baby, singing, the nightingale in the cage
Two, two andama partridges
One, one is the nightingale.
Singing, baby, singing, the nightingale in the cage

Three, three the Holy Trinity
Two adama partridges
One, one is the nightingale.
Singing, baby, singing, the nightingale in the cage

Four, four legs the cow
The Holy Trinity is three
Two adama partridges
One, one is the nightingale.
Singing, baby, singing, the nightingale in the cage

Five, five fingers on the hand
Four legs the cow
The Holy Trinity is three
Two adama partridges
One, one is the nightingale.
Singing, baby, singing, the nightingale in the cage

Six, six are the Archangels
Five fingers on the hand
Four legs the cow
The Holy Trinity is three
Two adama partridges
One, one is the nightingale.
Singing, baby, singing, the nightingale in the cage

Seven, seven days a week
There are six Archangels
Five fingers on the hand
Four legs the cow
The Holy Trinity is three
Two adama partridges
One, one is the nightingale.
Singing, baby, singing, the nightingale in the cage

Eight, eight-headed octopus
Seven days a week
There are six Archangels
Five fingers on the hand
Four legs the cow
The Holy Trinity is three
Two adama partridges
One, one is the nightingale.
Singing, baby, singing, the nightingale in the cage

Nine. nine months the woman
Octopus octopus
Seven days a week
There are six Archangels
Five fingers on the hand
Four legs the cow
The Holy Trinity is three
Two adama partridges
One, one is the nightingale.
Singing, baby, singing, the nightingale in the cage

Ten, ten are the Saints ten
Nine months the woman
Octopus octopus
Seven days a week
There are six Archangels
Five fingers on the hand
Four legs the cow
The Holy Trinity is three
Two adama partridges
One, one is the nightingale.
Singing, baby, singing, the nightingale in the cage

Eleven, eleven our chords
Ten are the ten Saints
Nine months the woman
Octopus octopus
Seven days a week
There are six Archangels
Five fingers on the hand
Four legs the cow
The Holy Trinity is three
Two adama partridges
One, one is the nightingale.
Singing, baby, singing, the nightingale in the cage

Twelve, twelve Apostles
Our eleven chords
Ten are the ten Saints
Nine months the woman
Octopus octopus
Seven days a week
There are six Archangels
Five fingers on the hand
Four legs the cow
The Holy Trinity is three
Two adama partridges
One, one is the nightingale.
Singing, baby, singing, the nightingale in the cage

Thirteen misfortunes
Twelve Apostles
Our eleven chords
Ten are the ten Saints
Nine months the woman
Octopus octopus
Seven days a week
There are six Archangels
Five fingers on the hand
Four legs the cow
The Holy Trinity is three
Two adama partridges
One, one is the nightingale.
Singing, baby, singing, the nightingale in the cage

One is the nightingale.
Singing, baby, singing, the nightingale in the cage
Two out of four
And one of the two
Two out of four
And one of the two
And half of one
And half of one
It was me for you
It was me for you

One, one is the nightingale.
Singing, baby, singing, the nightingale in the cage

About Iorgos Pappas

Iorgos Pappas is a writer who focuses on travel and lifestyle. Despite being Greek, he has lived in cities like Paris, Amsterdam, and Budapest, and has accumulated most of his frequent flier miles from trips to and from Belgium. Having traveled extensively across the country, he is eagerly anticipating settling down in Crete

Previous:
Next:
Share
Share
Tweet