Seabourn Launches “The Collection” Ultra-luxury Western Mediterranean Voyages

To complement its unrivalled ultra-luxury experiences, Seabourn, the industry leader in adventure travel and ultra-luxury cruising, has introduced “The Collection,” a series of special sailings featuring unique, one-of-a-kind shoreside activities. The Collection will debut with a series of Western Mediterranean voyages on Seabourn Venture in 2025. Guests on these voyages can attend private cultural events, dine at restaurants with a reputation for excellence, and purchase premium tickets to iconic tennis tournaments in specific ports.

“The Collection” will provide visitors with an exclusive chance to appreciate life’s remarkable events up close on excursions ranging from seven to ten days, offering a blend of luxury and specific interests. “The Collection” will provide an intimate setting where visitors may indulge in a mix of high-end amenities and unique pursuits, allowing them to appreciate the remarkable moments in life fully. The 2025 itineraries include the following: two seven-and eight-day “Mediterranean Marvels & Matches” sailings from Barcelona to Rome, complete with overnight stays and tennis tournament tickets; two ten-day “Andalusian Nights” sailings from Barcelona to Lisbon, with an overnight in Seville and an exclusive shoreside cultural event including dinner and a private Flamenco dance performance at the iconic Villa Luisa; and an eight-day “Vineyard Vista” cruise from Lisbon to Dublin, with a stop in Bordeaux and an exclusive shoreside event focused on wine.

“The Collection” 2025 Voyages Include:

10-Day Andalusian Nights: Spotlight On Seville — Guests will experience the Mediterranean’s cultural and scenic treasures from Lisbon to Barcelona. This specially curated itinerary includes two exclusive events in Granada and Seville and an unforgettable overnight stay in Seville with cocktails, dinner, and a stunning private flamenco dance performance at Villa Luisa. Two trips are available: March 26–April 5, 2025, and April 20-30, 2025.



Seabourn’s Barcelona Open and Monte Carlo Masters trips take tennis fans to the Mediterranean to see the famous tournaments. These cruises include public entry (one ticket per guest) to the tennis event, Seabourn Conversations with world-class tennis players, and tennis-themed onboard activities and programs.



8-Day Mediterranean Marvels & Matches: Monte Carlo Masters – April 5-13, 2025 – From Barcelona to Rome, guests can enjoy an overnight stay in Monte Carlo and upper-level tickets to the ATP 1000 quarterfinal at the iconic Monte Carlo Country Club. After the courts, visitors will visit Palamós on Spain’s mountainous Costa Brava, fashionable St. Tropez, France, and Cinque Terre’s Portovenere.

7-Day Mediterranean Marvels & Matches: Barcelona Open – April 13-20, 2025 – guests can explore the Riviera’s stunning beauty, from Elba’s charming Tuscan island to Cannes and St. Tropez in France, before staying overnight in Barcelona and receiving Barcelona Open semifinal tickets. Over two thrilling days in Barcelona, guests will see the ATP-500 Barcelona Open semi-finals at the iconic Real Club de Tenis Barcelona – 1899.

8-Day Vineyard Vistas: An Evening in Bordeaux – April 30–May 8, 2025 – Seabourn Venture will cruise from Lisbon’s sunny coasts to Dublin’s verdant landscapes, where each stop represents a fresh discovery. Stay overnight in Bordeaux, a city of ageless elegance, and enjoy an intimate evening at Château Smith Haut-Lafitte. A private supper in the vine-covered hills invites enthusiastic winemakers and specialists to reveal the secrets behind each outstanding blend.



These unique cruises will allow passengers to sample life aboard the ultra-luxury, purpose-built adventure ship Seabourn Venture in these places before the ship resumes its expedition-focused excursions later in the year. These new itineraries will not offer expedition experiences, but guests will still enjoy Seabourn’s world-class dining and culinary experiences, entertainment, luxurious veranda suites, and intuitive, personalized service.



The Collection cruises qualify for Seabourn’s current offering, A Sale Beyond Event. This promotion provides a two-category veranda suite upgrade and up to $2,000 per suite onboard credit and runs until April 30, 2024.

