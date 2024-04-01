Must-have Gadget this Summer: COOLiFY Cyber by TORRAS 

TORRAS, a pioneering technology brand, today unveiled COOLiFY Cyber, a groundbreaking personal cooling device. The device delivers excellent cooling for the face, neck, and back, featuring three high-efficiency thermoelectric semiconductors and four high-speed motors. The enlarged 14,975mm² neck contact area and dual upward air outlets maximize the cooling sensation, while the thoughtful airflow design prevents discomfort by redirecting air away from the ears.

COOLiFY Cyber Cooling Capabilities

COOLiFY Cyber stands as the pinnacle product for technology enthusiasts seeking the ultimate cooling experience. TORRAS’ product managers have meticulously upgraded it with patented high-temperature graphene, boasting exceptional thermal conductivity for 10% increased cooling efficiency. The upgraded hydraulic motors feature ultra-thin 29 blades, resulting in a 24% increase in wind speed compared to its predecessor.

Futuristic Design and Materials

Visually stunning, COOLiFY Cyber features 366 cooling particles made of bismuth-telluride-based material, delivering a remarkable 10-degree Celsius temperature reduction. The graphene finish adds a futuristic and technological allure to the product.

Rapid Charging and Versatility

COOLiFY Cyber boasts a 6000mAh high-density polymer battery and 20W fast charging technology, allowing it to charge from 0% to 80% in just one hour. It retains its heating functionality, making it a versatile companion throughout the year.

Groundbreaking Personal Cooling Solution

Available on Amazon, bestbuy.com, and torraslife.com at $279 starting today, COOLiFY Cyber exemplifies TORRAS’ mission of “Shatter the Ordinary” and their relentless pursuit of excellence in personal temperature management.

The COOLiFY Cyber personal neck fan comes in a space capsule-shaped case that adds a sense of wonder and technology. Think about how surprised they will be when you gift them this neck cooler. The package comes with one TORRAS COOLiFY Cyber wearable air conditioner, a portable carry bag, and a fast-charging cord. Limited warranty for 180 days, expert help for life with a response time of 12 hours, 365 days a year