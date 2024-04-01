Meteora Pyli Geopark Receives UNESCO Status

Among the eighteen locations officially recognized as part of the UNESCO World Geoparks network, the Meteora Pyli Geopark was one of the eighteen that the UNESCO Executive Council approved.



On Thursday, the Meteora Pyli Geopark became a member of the UNESCO Global Geoparks network, joining the other 213 parks in 48 countries worldwide.

It is a significant recognition that opens new avenues, strengthening developmental momentum with the aim of extending the tourist season on terms of quality and sustainability. Lefteris Avramopoulos, Meteora Mayor

In addition to its rich biodiversity, geological monuments, and geodiversity, the 2,409.5 square kilometre Meteora Pyli UNESCO Global Geopark is famous for its distinctive scenery and natural environment.



Located in the scenic Thessaly area in the middle of mainland Greece, the Meteora Pyli UNESCO Global Geopark is well-known for the 300-meter-tall Meteora sandstone columns. The famous Byzantine monasteries, built between the thirteenth and sixteenth centuries, stand atop these so-called “columns of the sky.” They showcase frescoes from the 16th century, a pivotal period in the evolution of post-Byzantine painting, and provide a window into the cultural and theological legacy of the area.



Tafoni formations of Kalambaka are one of the geopark’s many geological wonders. Erosion has etched honeycomb weathering patterns onto the rock over millennia. Rough peaks, alpine meadows, verdant woods, and winding rivers make the Pindos Mountains, located in the western section of the geopark, a paradise for wildlife and outdoor lovers. As they make their way across the varied landscape, hikers may come across some unusual flora, such as the endemic chasmophyte Centaurea kalambakensis and the Chalcedonian lily (Lilium chalcedonicum).