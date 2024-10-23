Star Princess to Debut in Fall 2025

Princess Cruises introduces the Star Princess, the second ship of the Sphere Class, debuting in fall 2025.

Inspired by the Sun Princess, this ship includes non-smoking casino areas and expanded dining.

Additional seating at O’Malley’s Irish Pub for lively gatherings

Artistic dining with increased capacity at Love by Britto

New outdoor sports and leisure facilities on the SkyDeck

It is built with sustainability in mind, running on liquefied natural gas.

A stunning replica of the sensational Sun Princess, the Star Princess, which can accommodate up to 4,300 guests and weighs 178,000 tons, upholds Princess Cruises’ reputation for elegance and innovation.

Star Princess Will Offer Several Unique Enhancements

Its design mirrors the celebrated Sun Princess, with notable features such as The Dome—the first geodesic dome at sea—and The Sphere, a stunning glass-enclosed Piazza. Under construction at the Fincantieri Shipyard, this ship shows the line’s dedication to a luxurious, sustainable future.

President of Princess Cruises, John Padgett, expresses excitement about this new addition. “From expanded non-smoking casino areas to new spaces for relaxation and recreation, Star Princess will deliver an unforgettable vacation for all when she launches in fall 2025,” he states. Unique attractions like expanded non-smoking casinos and fresh recreational spaces highlight the ship’s commitment to delivering memorable cruises.

New Highlights Aboard:

Non-Smoking Casino Expansion : Adds 68 smoke-free slot machines, appealing to gaming enthusiasts.

: Adds 68 smoke-free slot machines, appealing to gaming enthusiasts. O’Malley’s Irish Pub : Now with 32 more seats, offering traditional cuisine and live music.

: Now with 32 more seats, offering traditional cuisine and live music. Love by Britto : Gains 20 additional seats, featuring a seven-course fusion menu inspired by Romero Britto and Chef Rudi Sodamin.

: Gains 20 additional seats, featuring a seven-course fusion menu inspired by Romero Britto and Chef Rudi Sodamin. SkyDeck Sports Court & Track: Introduces pickleball, basketball, a jogging track, and shaded relaxation areas.

The Star Princess meets every guest’s needs with 2,157 staterooms, including 80 suites and over 1,000 balcony cabins. The Sanctuary Collection elevates luxury, providing exclusive access to a tranquil deck retreat with premium amenities. Suite, mini-suite, and deluxe balcony guests enjoy private dining and relaxation spaces, enhancing their all-inclusive experience aboard this magnificent vessel.

Star Princess will sail her inaugural season in the Caribbean before repositioning to Alaska in spring 2026, offering guests the most amazing voyages in the Great Land, with bookings available now. For more information, visit: https://www.princess.com/en-us/ships-and-experience/ships/st-star-princess.