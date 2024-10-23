Cyprus Prepares for the American Tourism Market

Direct flight discussions with Delta Air Lines.

Ongoing talks with various airlines.

Entry into the US Visa Waiver Program as a key strategy.

Expectations for increased tourist numbers.

Legislative steps underway for program inclusion.

In July, Cypriot representatives proposed starting direct flights between Cyprus and the United States to Delta Air Lines in Georgia. Efforts to tap into the American tourist segment are extensive and involve various collaborators beyond a single ministry.

Integrating Cyprus into the US Visa Waiver Program next year is a strategic move that will ease and enhance travel arrangements for Cypriot citizens visiting America. The anticipated inclusion in this program could streamline travel, support frequent US-bound travellers, and encourage new visits. Last year, over 5,500 visas were granted in Nicosia, with an increase this year, setting a foundation for boosting demand on American airline routes.

Authorities aim to capitalize on this opportunity with precise planning and strategic timing. Cyprus has already submitted a legislative proposal to the House of Representatives seeking inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program, a crucial step toward realizing this ambition.

Legislative Milestones and Visa-Free Future

Schengen.News reported that the Cypriot government anticipates that citizens will enjoy visa-free travel to the US by the end of 2024 or early 2025. This initiative also seeks to deepen the bilateral relationship, paving the way for exchanging travel-related information and fostering increased tourism.

Konstantinos Letymbiotis, a government spokesperson, indicated that Cypriots might soon travel to the US without a visa, contingent upon obtaining an e-passport with a security chip. Under the program, stays could last up to 90 days, alleviating the need for embassy applications or interviews.

Recent data from the US Department of State reveals that visa issuance to Cypriots rose by over 50% in 2023, totalling 5,537, underscoring the growing demand for travel between the two nations.