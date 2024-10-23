Cretan Beekeepers Convene to Address Dire Conditions

This year posed unprecedented difficulties for Cretan beekeepers, marking it the harshest on record.

The mild and unpredictable spring, sparse rain, African dust, and blistering heat waves stunted hive growth.

In addition, diseases and predators ravaged the bees, worsening the situation.

As a result, keepers saw a sharp drop in their income and a significant loss in their bee populations.

In Crete, a crucial gathering of beekeepers is scheduled for the coming Thursday, Neakriti reported today. Representatives from four beekeeping associations across the island’s prefectures will join forces with numerous local beekeepers to make their voices heard by the Hellenic Organization of Agricultural Insurances (ELGA) and the Ministry of Rural Development and Food.

Convening at the Regional Council at noon, they’ll back a resolution championed by Deputy Regional Governor Giannis Androulakis, which seeks urgent legislative support for the beekeeping industry and other measures to sustain apiculture in Crete.

The beekeeping sector faces devastating challenges from ongoing droughts—which also affect the olive growing industry and viticulture— with governmental responses remaining painfully deficient despite timely alerts from the Federation of Greek Beekeepers’ Associations.

Kostas Krassas, the president of the Lassithi Beekeeping Association, gave local media details about their proposal, initially presented to Deputy Governor Androulakis on October 10, especially emphasizing the significant production losses beekeepers suffered this year and advocating for Lassithi to be declared in a state of emergency due to drought impacts on beekeeping.

Beekeepers across Lassithi have noticed bees abandoning their hives. (Photo: Argophilia)

A Dire Situation for Cretan Beekepers

In Crete, honey production is predicted to plummet by 70%, largely due to thyme plants either burning or failing to thrive.

Beekeepers have resorted to watering hives amid harsh drought conditions.

This dire situation threatens the local economy and the availability of genuine honey for consumers.

Cretan beekeepers across Lassithi have noticed bees abandoning their hives, seemingly lost and erratic—and it is evident why they are acting this way: the relentless drought has ravaged the land, rendering carob trees, thyme, olive trees, and even pine forests barren.

There’s a palpable sense of despair among Crete’s beekeepers. Unprecedented natural phenomena have worried them about future seasons as October slips away with no expected rain. The stark transformation of the landscape from a lush expanse to a volatile environment alarms veteran apiarists who recently travelled through regions including Kissamos, Chania, Rethymno, Heraklion, and Lassithi.

Kostas Leontarakis, heading the National Beekeeping Federation, underscores the severity of the situation:

This year stands out as the most challenging on record for Greek beekeepers.

The mild, unstable spring, coupled with a lack of rainfall and intense heat waves, hindered hive development.

Diseases and predators further decimated bee populations, significantly reducing income and diminishing livestock.

The Federation’s board, representing beekeepers nationwide, has been tasked with documenting these climatic shifts. They aim to compile comprehensive reports sourced from national meteorological agencies, scientific institutions, and apicultural centres, a task both exacting and time-consuming.

The alarming state of the environment is a clarion call to action. Whether myth or forewarning, Einstein’s notion that humanity cannot outlast bees for more than four years resonates with the men and women who nurture these vital pollinators. Their rallying cry echoes across Crete, appealing for urgent intervention and lasting solutions to prevent the extinction of hives and the livelihoods tied to them.