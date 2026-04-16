GNTO and MSC Cruises Target the Italian Market

Summary: A four-city strategic tour across Italy (Genoa, Rome, Bologna, Bergamo).

A four-city strategic tour across Italy (Genoa, Rome, Bologna, Bergamo). Partnership: Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), Italy & MSC Cruises.

Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), Italy & MSC Cruises. Focus: Highlighting Greek ports of call for the 2026 East Mediterranean season.

Highlighting Greek ports of call for the 2026 East Mediterranean season. Reach: Over 400 top-tier Italian travel agents and industry stakeholders.

In a strategic move to capture the high-spending Italian market, the GNTO Italy branch recently concluded a series of high-profile workshops to reshape Italy’s view of Greek cruising. The tour kicked off in style aboard the MSC World Europa, with the first two sessions held in the historic maritime hubs of Genoa and Civitavecchia (Rome). By bringing the Greek tourism product directly onto the decks of one of the world’s most advanced cruise ships, the GNTO created a visceral connection between the vessel and the destinations it serves.

Beyond the Port

The presentation, led by Kyriaki Boulasidou, Director of GNTO Italy, moved inland to Bologna and Bergamo in early April. The message was clear: Greece is not just a collection of stops on a maritime map; it is a premium, year-round cultural destination.

While the convenience of a cruise is the primary draw for many Italians, the workshops focused heavily on what happens once the gangway is lowered. From the deep-rooted archaeological heritage of the mainland to the “alternative” side of the islands—think local gastronomy and hidden hiking trails—the goal was to equip Italian travel agents with a more nuanced version of the Greek story to sell to their clients.

Strategic Market Saturation

The choice of cities was no accident. By targeting the affluent northern regions of Italy, the GNTO is tapping into a demographic that values “premium” experiences and cultural depth.

Genoa & Rome: Capturing the traditional cruise gateways.

Capturing the traditional cruise gateways. Bologna & Bergamo: Reaching the heart of Italy’s wealthy industrial and commercial sectors.

As the 2026 cruise season gains momentum, the collaboration between the GNTO and MSC Cruises suggests a shift in strategy. It’s no longer enough to offer a cabin with a view; the modern Italian traveler is looking for a deeper “sense of place.” Merging the luxury of the cruise experience with the authentic, rugged soul of Greece makes sense for this partnership, which is betting that the road to the Aegean—even if it’s on a 200,000-ton ship—is paved with cultural curiosity.