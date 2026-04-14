Sun Princess Hits Souda With 4,300 Guests and a Very Empty Port Office

Massive Arrival: The Sun Princess, one of the largest vessels to dock in Crete, arrived at Souda Port on Tuesday morning.

The Sun Princess, one of the largest vessels to dock in Crete, arrived at Souda Port on Tuesday morning. Passenger Load: The ship is carrying 4,327 passengers, though how many actually trade the buffet for the Chania Venetian Harbor remains the eternal question.

The ship is carrying 4,327 passengers, though how many actually trade the buffet for the Chania Venetian Harbor remains the eternal question. Brief Stay: The “expedition” is a classic dash; passengers have only until late afternoon today to experience Chania before the anchors rise.

The “expedition” is a classic dash; passengers have only until late afternoon today to experience Chania before the anchors rise. Gone to Miami: While the giant ship docks in Crete, the Port Fund leadership is notably absent, currently attending the global cruise exhibition in Miami.

A Giant in the Bay

There is something almost comical about the scale of the Sun Princess towering over the Souda dock. With over 4,300 passengers on board, the ship is essentially a floating city-state briefly colonizing the Chania coastline. According to Dimitris Virirakis, President of the Chania Port Fund, this is one of the largest ships ever to approach the island.

Vessel Data

Ship: Sun Princess (Princess Cruises).

Sun Princess (Princess Cruises). Passenger Capacity: 4,327.

4,327. Port of Call: Souda, Chania.

Souda, Chania. Departure: Tuesday afternoon, April 14, 2026.

Tuesday afternoon, April 14, 2026. Official Status: Chania Port Fund representatives are currently attending SeaTrade Cruise Global in Miami.

But while the ship is here, the management is not. In a move that highlights the industry’s focus on future growth over current logistics, the Port Fund’s executives have swapped the Cretan spring for Florida’s humidity. They are currently in Miami for the world’s premier cruise exhibition, likely pitching Chania as a “boutique” destination to even more mega-ship operators while the Sun Princess passengers navigate the local bus schedules.

If you are currently in Chania’s Old Town, you’ve likely noticed a sudden, dense fog of tourists wearing identical lanyards. With 4,327 potential visitors hitting the streets at once, the “charming alleys” become more of a high-traffic corridor. Your 10% guess might be optimistic about the local impact—even if only a fraction of the passengers disembark, the sheer volume is enough to triple the bougatsa line at Iordanis. If you prefer the city’s more reflective side, today is the day to head for the Akrotiri monasteries or the hinterland; the harbor belongs to the Princess until sunset.

There’s a certain poetry in the port authorities being in Miami to sell more “authentic experiences” while the fruits of their previous sales are currently overrunning the actual town. It makes you wonder: if the port is a business and the town is the product, who exactly is looking after the showroom while the staff is at the convention?