Sofia Zacharaki Appointed to Deputy Tourism Minister Position

Sofia Zacharaki has been appointed Greece’s deputy minister for tourism education and special forms of tourism as part of a government reshuffle announced last week.

45-year-old Zacharaki, a graduate of English language studies at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and postgraduate studies in Comparative Pedagogy and Administration of European Educational Organizations, specialized in English language teaching at the University of London’s Institute of Education.

Zacharaki represented Greece in the International Visitor Leadership Program on a US Department of State scholarship back in 2015. A native of Granitsa Villae in Evritania, she speaks Greek, English, French, and Spanish.

Previously, Zacharaki served as deputy education minister on issues of primary and secondary education appointed by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. She also served as advisor to the minister for International and European Relations at the development ministry from 2012 to 2014. She was also the deputy spokesperson for the New Democracy party.

Zacharaki will take the place of the former deputy, Manos Konsolas, who was not included in the reorganization shuffle.