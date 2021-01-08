Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours Announces Greece Voyages for 2021

Pin 0 Shares

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, an Australian cruise company, has announced its luxury cruises will now include stops at Greek ports for the company’s ship Scenic Eclipse

The 200 passenger luxury vessel Eclipse, will launch the new season on April 12, 2021, in Lisbon with a trip to Barcelona. Then ship will then sail to Piraeus, the Cyclades, Venice, and a cruise from Venice to Barcelona. According to Scenic, the last trip of Spring will be held on May 22, 2021, from Barcelona to Amsterdam.

The cruise line announced offers with a discount of up to 20% and a free reservation change up to 30 days before departure. Scenic Eclipse already has reservations at 50% of its capacity, from visitors chiefly from Europe and South Africa.

The Scenic Eclipse is regarded a “Discovery Yacht” in the six-star category and offers butler services, suites with private terraces, and luxury restaurants. The ship remains “moored” awaiting the opening of the European market, from March 2020.

To learn more about the Eclipse, we recommend downloading the PDF brochure here.

Source: Protothema